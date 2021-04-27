Sweets have a special place in all our lives. And it goes without saying that any occasion is incomplete without them. Whether it’s a bowl of kheer or kaju barfi, malpua or rasgullah, these sweetmeats have the ability to make life a celebration. And understanding this emotional yet delectable factor, Delhi-based Akansha Kohli is giving an interesting twist to Indian sweets with her company Saffron Gourmet and delivering it across India with impeccable packaging that keeps the food intact despite travelling long distances. The soft-spoken entrepreneur tells us more about her new venture and making lives sweeter. Excerpts:

The packaging impressed us. Tell us more about it.

Packaging was one of my basic concern when it came to delivering food outside Delhi. We do a completely different kind of packaging which is ideal for delivery in Delhi and states closer to it. For Kolkata, we had to opt for wooden boxes and they worked in our favour keeping the product intact.

Tell us about Saffron Gourmet.

Saffron Gourmet is a gourmet sweet and savoury brand and we creatively blend Indian and western flavours and create our own version of sweet and savouries. We create customised packaging for our clients according to their requirements and occasion. We started this in July 2020 in the middle of the pandemic when there was a cap in the guest count for big celebrations. We are glad we can add sweetness to people’s lives with our food.

Did you have prior knowledge of culinary arts?

My husband is into the catering business so we had our base kitchen and chef with us but the fusion concept is entirely my idea.

Tell us about the fusion recipes.

I am an avid follower of culinary shows like Master Chef Australia and the vision to experiment with flavours comes quite naturally to me. We recently launched Gulab Jamun cupcakes and it's already in demand from our patrons. The Rose Badam Fudge made with almond powder and keeping the sugar level minimum is quite a hit. Beyond sweet we have savouries like Peri Peri cheeselings, Oregano Black pepper lavash and more.

How has the journey been so far?

It’s been overwhelming. There has been ups and downs and a lot of learning but overall it has been extremely rewarding.

Future plans?

We will be constantly updating our menu and adding fresh fusion dishes. Apart from that, we wish to open a store in Delhi.