World Vegan Day: Red Pumpkin Erissery Recipe

What better way to celebrate World Vegan Day than with a delicious vegan recipe straight from the heart of Kerala? Kerala or Malayali cuisine is known for its traditional vegan recipes and this recipe, an all-time, all-season favourite, is a must-have in an Onam sadya but can be made at anytime of the year.

Beautifully put together by chef Rakesh Raghunathan from Zee Zest, we’re sure this easy recipe will become a regular favourite and is a perfect combination or side dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Give it a try and let us know how it comes out. Note: you can use any pumpkin variety you prefer, or whatever is seasonal.

Red Pumpkin Erissery

Ingredients:

• 1 cup boiled black-eyed peas

• 1 cup chopped yellow pumpkin

• 1 cup grated coconut

• 1 cup cumin seeds

• 3 red chilli (cayenne pepper)

• 1 tsp pepper powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• Coconut oil

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp black pepper corns

• 1 tsp mustard seed

• 1 tsp black gram

• ½ cup grated coconut

Method:

• Pressure cook black-eyed peas with water with some salt till they are cooked completely.

• Drain and keep aside.

• Rinse the pumpkin, peel and chop into cubes.

• Take the chopped pumpkin, black-eyed peas and 1 cup water in a pan.

• Add 1 tsp salt, 1tsp black pepper corns and 1 tsp turmeric powder, mix it well.

• Cover the pan and cook the pumpkin for 12-15 minutes or more on a low flame till they are cooked.

• Let it boil, wait till the water dries.

• To make coconut paste, put 1 cup grated coconut, 2 tsp cumin seeds and 2 red chilli in the mixer, add some water and grind it well.

• Add that paste in that pumpkin mixture and mix it well.

• Heat coconut oil in another pan, take 1 tsp mustard seed, 1 tsp black gram and ½ cup grated coconut fry it and wait till it turns brown, then add a few curry leaves and red chillies. Fry it again for a few seconds.

• Now add it in the pumpkin erissery and add 1 tsp coconut oil.

• Finally serve it with Kerala pappadam and red rice.

