Wellness plates: FitStreat, a healthy subscription menu from Synck offers big flavours, low calories

Bharatanatyam dancer and architect Krithika Subramanian has taken Chennai’s wellness quotient up a notch in the last couple of months. Between her range of organic self-care, Saa Wellness (launched recently), and a new health-centric menu FitStreat, at Besant Nagar’s boutique venue Synck — we are discovering a host of new ways to take care of ourselves.

Super wellness salad





Appetite for celebration

We stopped over at Synck recently to get a taste of the menu which Krithika likes to call “indulgent food fitness”. She breaks down the inspiration behind it for us, “The menu was a product of necessity. People want tasty food for fitness. Life is a celebration and taste is a craving, one must indulge.” We agree to that indulgent part after diving into a golden Moong Dal Sheera for dessert. Sweet and rich, and made with palm sugar — we’re fairly surprised when we discover that is all of 212 Kcal!

Orange and Turmeric drink





Apart from Indian flavours, the menu also comprises Pan Asian (think rice paper rolls with a rainbow of veggies and a Thai peanut dip) and international options (Couscous salad with roasted broccoli). “These dishes will be on a monthly rotation and their benefits are being monitored by a team of naturopathic Siddha wellness experts and nutritionists,” Krithika informs us, as we sip on freshly squeezed orange juice with a hint of turmeric. This ingredient combination, we’re told, boasts both anti-inflammatory properties and a radiant glow formula for your skin.

Almond roti with Tamatare Chole





Pure bread

If we were to pick one plate to rave about — we’re torn between two favourites. There is the Spicy Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich (prepped with multigrain bread); slathered with a generous serving of house-made hummus — creamy, crunchy, savoury. And then, the more rustic and wholesome Almond Roti paired with familiar flavours of Tamatare Chole, topped with microgreens. Belly full and satiated, we gather our things to leave, but not before zeroing in on the Low Fat Lemon Pannacotta which is at the top of our list for our next visit.



Available for home delivery, meal for two INR 1,200 or by subscription, INR 22,500 per month.

