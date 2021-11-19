Going beyond pizza: Chennai's Nolita expands its menu to feature new salads and pastas

College students can’t seem to get enough of Nolita and a visit to either of their two outlets, in Nungambakkam and Besant Nagar, will easily tell you why. Easy and laid back and with a menu that is pretty affordable (INR 380 onwards), the pizzeria has now added three new interesting salads and two new pastas to expand their ‘Everything Else’ menu.

“The idea was to give our regular clientele even more options to choose from and so, while we always keep expanding our pizza options, we decided to add a few more salads and pastas into the mix,” explains co-founder Sandesh Reddy. “Priced affordably from INR 350 onwards, we’re sure these new additions will be accepted well,” adds co-founder Rakesh Prakash.

The three salads — Rucola Caesar, Panzanella and Grape and Roasted Almond — are served in portions meant for one, and we absolutely loved the burst of flavours in the Grape and Roasted Almond variant. The freshness of the greens and the perfect amount of feta cheese and dressing (a grape juice reduction) had us reaching for seconds.

The pastas —Roasted Garlic Oil and Chilli and Mac ’n’ Cheese — were, however, quite the surprise. The Roasted Garlic Oil and Chilli is more flavourful take on a regular aglio olio, with sundried tomatoes elevating the flavours of this classic to new heights; while the Mac ’n’ Cheese takes a desi twist with a tangy tomato sauce accentuating the three cheeses used in the bake.

The salads also come with option of chicken or bacon being added as extras, if so desired, while the pastas have chicken, vegetables, more cheese, bacon or shrimp as add-on options.

Salads at INR 350 onwards. Pastas at INR 380 onwards.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal