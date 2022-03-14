Lo! Foods, a chain of low-carb and keto cloud kitchens, launches healthy subscription-based meal services in Bengaluru

Falling of the diet grid every few days is the most common mistake those trying to stay healthy, and on a weight-loss/gain plan make. A bunch of foodpreneurs in metro cities have realised that they can step in here to deliver healthy meals to the above demographic. Not just with a flash in the pan approach, but on a monthly healthy meal subscription mode. The 2022 trend is to work out and get planned meals delivered home. Meals that have been calibrated to suit one’s needs.

Lo! Foods, a chain of low-carb and keto cloud kitchens, has launched healthy subscription-based meal services in Bengaluru. It offers dietician-backed, chef-crafted meals that are keto compliant and suitable for diabetes and weight loss. “With over 100+ dishes on the menu, each dish is designed by a nutritionist and calibrated to contain less than 30 gms of carbs. The service will be launched in Hyderabad and Delhi soon,” says Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder, Lo! Foods.

Customers can choose from flexible meal combinations of lunch and dinner menus that offer meal plans ranging from seven days to 28 days. The menu changes every day. “With consumers becoming more health-conscious, there is a definitive increase in interest for healthy eating.

Subscription-based meal service is a solution for those who are looking for a hassle-free and affordable way to maintain a balanced diet.” In August, the brand launched a range of diabetic-friendly low-carb and sugar-free food products.

“A high percentage of our customers take our subscriptions to achieve their weight loss goals. But when we launched our High Protein plan and Diabetic plan in February 2022, we had people who not only wanted to maintain/lose weight, but to improve their muscle mass as well.

In fact, we have children at the ages of around eight years who are pre-diabetic to whom we provide our diabetic-friendly meal subscriptions,” states Gangrade. Their food is created keeping in mind the specific macro limits needed to help customers achieve their health goals.

Sprink.Online is also a healthy meal subscription model that offers hygienic and homely food to offices, hospitals, hostels etc. Incorporated in 2020, this Bengaluru-based outlet allows customers to register, buy and manage their subscriptions online. “The advent of digitisation, the subscription economy, and the humongous demand for homely food have made the food subscription category exponentially grow in India,” says Kumar Setu, Co-founder and COO.

These food catering services have nutritionists on board to ensure they meet the criteria necessary for various kinds of diets. “Variety is achieved through menu engineering and the AI/ML-driven platform helps us aggregate demand across multiple customers who all have different food preferences,” explains Setu.

Not just food, even paan, the after-meal indulgence, has gotten healthy now. Prem Raheja, CEO, The Bêtel Leaf Co, has launched a paan subscription model which allows customers to order from their healthy menu—seed delight meetha paan at Rs 170, non-alcoholic hangover paans (Cognac- and Jack Daniels-flavoured ones at Rs 195 for a pack of four). “We use sanitised methods for packing and use FSSAI-approved ingredients. It appeals to those who want the after-meal indulgence to be healthy.” They currently deliver in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, besides shipping across India.

DATA INSIGHTS

1) What subscribers want: 75 percent North Indian meals, 15 percent healthy (keto + salads), 10percent South Indian

2) Demography Split - 70 percent immigrant youth (25-35 years), 30 percent old aged (60+) population (their kids staying outside Bengaluru subscribe for their parents)

3) Youth in tier 1 cities who migrate for employment or education and don't want to be burdened by grocery shopping and cooking are opting for such services. Senior citizens with no support system also are prime customers for such services

4) Their customer base is the younger demographic aged between 23 to 38 years, working professionals (singles/couples) and residing in cities.

Source: Sprink