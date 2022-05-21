International Tea Day: Six blends that are a must-have for tea aficionados

It’s International Tea Day today. The much loved-beverage that rules the mornings and evenings of tea connoisseurs across the globe deserves a day to celebrate it. A fairly new concept observed by the United Nations, tea as we all know was introduced by the British in India to counter China’s trade monopoly at that point in time. The herb has evolved with time with tea sommeliers experimenting heavily with its notes and treating tea lovers to unique flavours. On the occasion of International Tea Day, we handpick a few home-grown brands that are must-trys.

Fresh Sip

While classics like Darjeeling are a must-have, we recommend you try the White Darjeeling by Golden Tips. The Darjeeling-based company which is one of the oldest tea labels in India, has a range of organic white teas, a specialty tea, which contains the buds of the tea plants, instantly steamed or fired after withering.

Also read: Here’s how one cup of tea a day can help you improve your immunity

Sleep expert

Pure Chamomile flowers by Tea Origin is a must-have in every household. A calming cup of chamomile tea after a hectic day aids in sleep and is a better alternative to medicines and other alternative therapies.

Chamomile tea

Boosting immunity

Keeping your immunity to the optimum is a necessity during these times. Udyan Tea’s blend gives you a perfect start to your health regimen. Made with 100 percent natural ingredients, it helps in boosting immunity.

Weight for it

For those who sip to lose unwanted fat, the Weight combo by Oh Cha is a good option. The weight combo kit includes tea blends that are infused with spices and Himalayan rock salt that helps increase immunity and makes you feel great throughout the day.

Detox dose

Turmeric spiced herbal tea by Tea Origin is a great remedy for detoxifying your system. Made with the finest quality of turmeric, ginger and cinnamon, this tea helps in digestion, fighting inflammation and improves body resistance.

Healthy sip

Specialising in gourmet tea, Octavius appeals to tea connoisseurs across the world due to their variety. From their many wellness tea ranges, we pick Tulsi Kadha. The variant packs in Indian spices which helps fight harmful pathogens and strengthen your immune system.