Here’s how one cup of tea a day can help you improve your immunity

Imagine you love tea and one day someone says to quit it. Baffling right, for we all have our reasons to enjoy our cup of tea and they are all valid. Tea as a beverage has been in Indian households for ages and it is only obvious to be emotionally connected with it. Let me tell you, tea in its form is not bad at all, but it’s our lifestyle that starts affecting our health and ultimately it comes to quitting tea.

We have to understand that tea and coffee will not cause acidity if you take it the correct way which is about two hours after you wake up. Your lifestyle and eating habits are making your body already acidic and then if you have tea it will only make it worse. That’s why it is important to fix the digestive system and improve your lifestyle to continue with your tea habits.

However, avoiding tea for a few weeks will help in healing the gut lining. Those who don’t have any digestion issues can enjoy tea and interestingly, it has several benefits. For instance, black tea has tannins that contribute to the taste of the tea and have proven to improve immunity and fight against viruses or bacteria like influenza, dysentery and hepatitis in our body. Take half a cup of hot black tea (without sugar) and mix it with a half cup of plain water, top it with 2-3 drops of lemon and drink it twice a day to treat diarrhoea.

Both black and green teas contain polyphenols known as catechins which help in reducing oxidative stress from different organs in the body. Along with catechins, black tea is also rich in flavonoids which makes it best for heart health, lowering cholesterol and lowering blood pressure and sugar levels. So, when tea has several benefits then why quit?

This is because we don’t follow the rules of moderation and mindfulness. I have seen people consuming over five cups of tea and skipping meals. This can make your body highly acidic which will affect the gut lining. Many have a habit of taking tea towards bedtime; this will affect your sleep cycle which eventually delays the healing within the body.

Tea, if taken along with meals will affect the iron absorption from food. Many of us like to have flavoured coffees or teas which are sugar-laden and are harmful to the body. So, it’s not the tea but one’s overall lifestyle that is affecting our health and ultimately we have to quit tea to improve our health. So the next time you grab that extra cup of tea, be mindful of what it might do to your body.