Puja Special: A list of cafes to freshen you up throughout the night

People in Bengal get euphoric during the five days of Durga Puja with all sorts of revelry. Be it gathering with family members and friends, eating out and partying or pandal hopping. Bengalis from all corners of the world make an attempt to come back home during this time to immerse in the grandeur of the festival. As you go pandal hopping you may lose a track of time and go beyond Cinderella hours. If you are wondering where to fill your tummies at the wee hours of night, we have it sorted for you. Take a look:

The Irish Brewery

Nearest Puja pandals: 66 Pally, Mudiali Club, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Moitri Sangha, Deshapriya Park, Sebak Sangha, Shiv Mandir Sarbojanin

The Irish Brewery has turned out to be one of the cosiest cafes around Rashbehari Crossing with good food and ambient décor. The café known for its elaborate Irish spread with some continental inclusions will be open till 3:30 am during the special five days. Head out to this bistro to munch on some comfort nibbles like Tender Fried Chicken, Stroganoff, Peri Peri Prawn and BBQ Chicken Sausage. Gulp the food down with tasty coolers like Passion & Kiwi Buzz, Citrus Cold Brew and Fizzy Iced Peach.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Where: 32, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Lake Market

When: September 25th- October 5th (7:30 am to 3:30 am)

Price for two:

Contact: +91 98317 62264

ZOOM TeaOgraphy

Nearest Puja Pandals: Tridhara Sammilani, Ballygunge Cultural Association, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin, Hindustan Club

This tea room blends uniquely with the art of photography and offers a wide spread of contemporary food. Their Festive Menu comprises of Malai Curry with Prawns, Fish Chops, Shorshe Chicken Wrap, Grilled Chicken with Dab Malai Cream served with Basant Pulao and sweetmeats like Mihidana Tart. You may also go for the continental treats like Chicken A'la Kiev, Fish Nuggets. and Mushroom Bruschetta.

What: Festive Menu

Where: 49A, Mahanirban Road, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge

When: Up till October 24th (Noon till Midnight)

Price for two: Rs. 800++

Contact: +91 98302 80802

Four Coins Café

Nearest Puja pandals: Taltala Durga Puja, Jodhpur Park Durga Puja, Lake Garden People’s Association, Mitali Sangha

Four Coins Café is located two minutes away from Lords More and boasts about being a pocket friendly eatery where you can take your friends and family for a gastronomic adventure. This café is a non-vegetarian haven with a variety of meaty offerings of all kinds. If you are in the mood for some soft, fishy bites you may choose to binge on their Grilled Fish in Moroccan Sauce served with Parsley Butter Rice or Jumbo Fish Fry served with Honey Mustard Sauce. If you prefer chicken, there’s Roasted Chicken served with smashed potato, sautéed vegetables and garlic bread or Ghee Roasted Chicken served with Lemon Coriander Rice for you. If you wish to take things a notch higher, we suggest you order Pork Chop served in Brown sauce with smashed potato, sautéed vegetables and garlic bread.

What: Puja Special Menu

Where: Four Coins Café, 162/170 Lake Gardens, Near Lords More

When: September 30th – October 5th (12:30 pm to 1:30 am)

Price for two: Rs.600 AI

Contact: +91 81002 98887

Café Kolkata 32

Nearest Puja pandals: Bharatmata Playground, Bijoygarh 6 Pally sarbojanin, Subhash Pally Youth Club, Golf Green Phase II

This Bijoygarh bistro is simple, comfortable and evokes old Kolkata nostalgia in its true sense. Decked like a traditional Bengali cabin, with original wall art this café serves munchies that can take you back in time when snacks meant cutlets and pakoras for Bengalis. Their Pujo special menu also includes the classic Basant Pulao with Chicken Kosha, Green Chilli Chicken and the evergreen Chicken Cutlet. Wash the spices down with Guava Lemonade, Pineapple Lemonade or Cutting Chai if you please. Wrap it up on a sweet note with Mango Mousse.

What: Pujo Specials

Where: 4/1B Jadavpur Central Road, Bijoygarh

When: September 27th – October 5th ( 2 pm to 2 am)

Price for two: Rs. 400++

Contact: +91 62897 78082

Bianco

Nearest Puja pandals: Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park Sarbojanin, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin

This well decorated hub is located right beside the Ekdalia Evergreen pandal and known for its fusion food that marries Italian and Bengali flavours. Their Puja special offerings include Honey Lemon Shrimp Salad, Gondhoraj Fish Orly, Daab Chingri Fettuccine and Bianco’s Sizzling Rosogolla to name a few.

What: Festive season specials menu

Where: 9,9 Ekdalia Road, Ballygunge

When: Up till October 5th (Noon to midnight)

Price for two: Rs. 1200++

Contact: +91 84208 90293

Black Brick Café

Nearest Puja pandals: Bhowanipore Sarbojanin, Bhowanipur 75 Palli, Chakraberia Sarbojanin

Black Brick Café is all set to satisfy your cravings for sizzling and spicy food with their festive sizzler menu. Choose from a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian based options like the Italian Job where exotic veggies are paired with spaghetti tossed in arrabiata sauce and served with crunchy garlic bread. In the desi realm, the Grilled Murg Makhanwala with its indomitable name has the cult favourite murgh makhani combined with herbed rice and served with grilled veggies and cheesy potato sticks.

What: Puja Special Sizzler Menu

Where: 60/ 1 Chowringhee Road, Alexandra Court, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

When: Up till October 5th (Noon till 2 am)

Price for two: Rs. 900++

Contact: +91 76050 33098

Boho Sky Café

Nearest Puja pandals: Garia Mitali Sangha, Garia PanchaDurga, Naktala Udayan Sangha

Boho, the eclectic cage with its instagrammable ambiance and fun vibes is bringing the same dose to this Pujo. For starters, one can order the Grilled Polo Caesar Salad or the Corn Bean Quesadillas for a spicy affair. Delicious Grilled Chicken Panini bread loaded with well-seasoned and scented grilled chicken and cheese is sure to make your heart melt.

What: Pujo Special Menu

Where: 1518 Garia Main Road (Beside Kavi Nazrul Metro Station)

When: Up till October 5th

Price for two: Rs. 500++

Contact: 033 3558 6042