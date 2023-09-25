Food: The pet friendly Communion Café opens in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai had been longing for a one-of-a-kind, tropical-chic, pet-friendly café — a community hub where people could collect, chat, collaborate and relish nosh-up food and beverages. Communion, the all-day café, has answered the call. Crafted with the idea of offering old-school comfort with a rustic twist, it beckons patrons to indulge in global flavours in a cozy setting.

Communion entrance

This casual café caters to a wide range of cravings, from a simple cup of coffee and sweet delights to hearty lunches and dinners. Led by celebrity chef Karishma Sakhrani, the menu offers something for everyone. Whether you're craving local favorites like mini gunpowder idlers, zesty chicken popcorn, chili cheese samosas, or magic masala fries and loaded nachos, or opting for global eats like hummus with zataar chips, a pav bhaji fondue, or Karishma's special avocado toast, mushroom whipped feta, and croissant sandwiches, its eclectic menu promises to satisfy every palate.

Minimalist interiors

Sharing about the menu Karishma mentions, “The menu was created keeping the community ethos in mind. Inspired by global ingredients and keeping in mind local palettes, the menu brings together the best of comfort in a plate. With an emphasis on comfort and familiarity, the menu will offer something for all. We are excited to go beyond the ordinary and deliver a beverage culture that Navi Mumbai hasn’t seen yet - From freakshakes to well-roasted coffees, from smoothies to boba teas, Communion is all set to become the next favorite hangout spot in the area.”



Cheesy treats

The cafe is distinguished for its minimalist interiors in dining area. The decor is done with a touch of understated elegance, achieved by the use of materials like sandstone, wood and earthy terracotta tiles in green, gray, and white colour. The interior space is designed with the modern diner in mind—a place that revolves around community and uniting people from all walks of life. It holds great potential for events including musical evenings, open mic sessions, creative writing camps, and more, making it an ideal venue for live entertainment.

At CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. From 11 am to 11 pm.



