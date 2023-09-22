Hyderabad's newly opened Kanchi Café brings Kanchipuram’s temple offerings in South Indian dishes

Kanchipuram, a name that resonates with more than just the elegance of silk saris is a treasure trove of timeless temples. Each of these sacred marvels stand as a testament to the artistry and devotion of generations past. Among them, Kamakshi Amman, Kumara Kottam, Kailasanathar, Ekambareswarar, and countless others await pilgrims and admirers from around the globe. As you step into these spiritual havens, you are greeted by a symphony of senses. Lamps flicker, casting a warm and inviting glow.

At Kanchi cafe

The air is heavy with the aromatic embrace of camphor, entwined with the melodious cadence of hymns, chants, and prayers. Sweet temple prasadams, a divine offering, tantalise your taste buds. Now you can immerse yourself in such a divine ambience amidst the rich flavours of South at the newly opened Kanchi Café in Hi-tech City. Just a few days old, the café beckons visitors to immerse in the temple offerings of Kanchipuram along with authentic South Indian breakfast meals and desserts.

Ghee Podi dosa

We entered its premises over the weekend and were enveloped with an olfactory welcome, reminiscent of the temple camphor. The café artfully recreated the majestic designs of Kanchipuram’s temples in its pillared façade and intricately carved walls. Inside, the granite slab seating and hanging lamps transport you to the heart of these spiritual sanctuaries. Nestled in a cosy corner, we gazed at their menu that offered dishes from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Temple Pulihora

The breakfast menu alone had eclectic options like Chakkara Pongal, Sambhar Vada, Ghee Dosa,Temple Puligare, Rava Kichidi, Thattu Idly, Ghee Raagi Dosa, and more. Before we know it, a plate of Kanchi Ghee Podi Rava Idli graced our table. Soft, oversized idli generously bathed in ghee was coated with aromatic gunpowder. The warm, caramelised notes of ghee matched in har mony with the spices. Moreover, the spices were freshly grounded in the café’s kitchen and sourced from Kanchipuram which further added a touch of homliness.

Elaneer Payasam

Our culinary journey furthered with the highlight dish, Ghee Podi Masala Dosa, a crispy dosa filled with spiced potato and onion filling, expertly tempered in ghee. An assortment of accompaniments, including tomato, mint, peanut, and coconut chutneys, lend a zesty twist to this savoury symphony. We also tasted their Sambhar Vada, where the spicy, savoury, and tangy elements unite in a flavourful stew. Each bite of the crisp, fermented vada dipped in fragrant sambhar revealed many tastes and textures.

Interiors

For rice lovers, there are an array of indulgent plates: Curd Rice, Lemon Rice, Bisi Bele Bath, and more. But the Temple Pulihora steals the spotlight— a fragrant dish of tangy tamarind rice, adorned with crunchy peanuts and aromatic curry leaves. After this scrumptious journey through breakfast and main course delights, our spoons delve into traditional sweet offerings. First in line is the Chakkara Pongal, a South Indian festive treat. Its brown, porridge-like texture, crafted from the melding of jaggery, rice, and ghee, offered a nutty embrace of dried fruits.

Also read: Food review at Hyderabad's Fat Tiger over its new menu

Then, like an oasis of sweetness, arrive two earthy glasses of Elaneer Payasam, a cherished dessert from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It boasts rich flavours, born of tender grated coconut, sweet coconut milk, and the toppings of sliced almonds and pistachios. Each spoonful was a bath of sheer bliss, before we bid adieu to our culinary trail.

Rs. 500 for two. At Hi-tech city.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada