5 foods you must include in your diet to stay cool in summer

Your diet serves as the cornerstone of your well-being. With the advent of summer, a time when the sun’s fiery embrace envelops the earth in its warmth, the need to adapt new dietary habits becomes paramount.

As you navigate your daily routine under the relentless gaze of the summer sun, prioritising hydration and cooling nourishment becomes imperative for maintaining optimal health and resilience.

Incorporating summer staples such as hydrating fruits, crisp vegetables, and light, nourishing meals into the diet ensures that everyone remains well-equipped to tackle the challenges that lie ahead, even amidst the sweltering heat of the season.

In this spirit, let us explore about five food items perfectly suited to the summer tableau, each imbued with the essence of refreshment and rejuvenation.

Watermelon

Watermelon, a beloved summer fruit, is a treasure trove of vitamins A and C, offering a refreshing respite from the sweltering heat. With its high water content, around 90 per cent, it serves as a natural hydrator, quenching thirst and replenishing electrolytes.

Packed with goodness, including potassium, it helps maintain the body’s electrolyte balance. Whether enjoyed as slices at breakfast or as a post-meal treat or savoured in the form of juice or coolers, watermelon promises a delightful and invigorating experience to beat the summer heat.

Curd or yoghurt

Curd, a summertime staple, offers a respite from the scorching heat. Rich in probiotics, it nurtures gut health and imparts a soothing coolness to the body, much-needed during these intense days.

Whether enjoyed plain with meals, blended into refreshing smoothies, or even drizzled as a dressing, curd offers versatile ways to savour its goodness. From traditional buttermilk to indulgent lassi, incorporating curd into your summer routine is a delicious and healthy way to beat the heat and embrace the season’s bounty.

Mango or raw mangoes

Mango season beckons with the allure of both ripe and raw fruits, each offering a unique culinary adventure. Overflowing markets present an opportunity to revel in their abundance. Ripe mangoes boast a wealth of nutrients like vitamins C and A, supporting immunity and digestion. Meanwhile, raw mangoes, cherished for their tangy flavour, find their way into an array of dishes and beverages like amm panna, adding a refreshing twist to summer fare. Embrace the season and gorge on the goodness of mangoes in all their glory.