Switching from coffee to matcha? 4 tips to make the transition smooth

First things first: take it slow. Don’t toss your coffee mug out the window just yet. Experts recommend a nine-day tapering process. Why? Jumping straight off caffeine can bring headaches, irritability, and a general sense of a lot of “ugh.” By gradually introducing matcha and dialing down coffee, your body can adjust without staging a revolt.

Next, hydrate like it’s your superpower. Matcha is awesome but your body still needs water to handle the transition. Aim for at least eight glasses a day. Think of it as giving your system a spa day while it recalibrates from java to green.

Third, mindset matters too. Approach this change with a positive attitude. Fear and negativity can amplify withdrawal symptoms, so channel your inner matcha monk. Tell yourself, “I am calm. I am zen. I am green-tea fabulous.” Your body will thank you later.