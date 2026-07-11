How to make rice paper dumplings at home?

If you want a low-calorie, healthy yet delicious snack, nothing can beat rice paper dumplings. A viral dish, also known as the Vietnamese Rice Paper Roll, it is easy to make at home with easily available ingredients.
While dealing with the rice paper may be tricky for first-timers, don't be disheartened. Try till you perfect it!
Start with the delicious meat filling. Add 200 grams of minced chicken (or any other meat) in a bowl along with a handful of chopped cabbage and grated carrots. You can add in other vegetables like diced tomatoes or beans. Now, for the seasoning, add 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tbsp of sesame oil, 1 teaspoon of minced garlic, 1 tsp of minced ginger and a pinch of black pepper. Mix it well.
The most important yet challenging part is softening the rice paper. Take a large plate or bowl and fill it with lukewarm water. Take one rice paper sheet and submerge it in the water for 3-5 seconds. Carefully take it out of the water with both hands and make sure it doesn't fold. Now, place it on a plate or a flat cutting board. Make sure that this flat surface is wet or oiled so that the rice paper doesn't stick.
Once the rice paper has been nicely laid flat, add the meat filling. Place the filling at the centre and leave enough space for the rice paper to fold without any filling spilling out. Now, fold the edges one by one till you have the entire filling wrapped up and have a rectangular dumpling. For the extra crunch and sturdiness, you can wrap the entire thing with a second rice paper, using the same method.
Now that all your dumplings are folded and ready, add 2 tbsps of neutral cooking oil like olive oil on a flat plan and let it heat. Make sure that the oil is spread all over the pan. Carefully place the dumplings on the pan. Do not overcrowd them, make sure there is enough space between two dumplings. Fry each side for 4-5 minutes till they turn golden brown. Be very careful while flipping them, lest they stick to the pan. Once the coating turns crispy, transfer to the plate and enjoy the delicious rice paper dumplings some chilli oil!
If you want to skip the oil totally, you can steam the dumplings for an equally tasty, guilt-free snack.