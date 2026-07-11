How to make rice paper dumplings at home?

Now that all your dumplings are folded and ready, add 2 tbsps of neutral cooking oil like olive oil on a flat plan and let it heat. Make sure that the oil is spread all over the pan. Carefully place the dumplings on the pan. Do not overcrowd them, make sure there is enough space between two dumplings. Fry each side for 4-5 minutes till they turn golden brown. Be very careful while flipping them, lest they stick to the pan. Once the coating turns crispy, transfer to the plate and enjoy the delicious rice paper dumplings some chilli oil!

If you want to skip the oil totally, you can steam the dumplings for an equally tasty, guilt-free snack.