Could chilling rice and pasta help reduce blood sugar spikes?

A simple kitchen habit has recently become a talking point in wellness circles: cooking rice, pasta or potatoes, letting them cool in the fridge, and then reheating them before eating.

Why chilling your rice or pasta may change how your body digests it

Online nutrition influencers claim this process can lower calories and make carbohydrate-rich foods healthier. The explanation often cited is a chemical process called Retrogradation, which alters the structure of starch when cooked foods are cooled.

The idea is not entirely unfounded. But according to nutrition researchers, the science behind it is more nuanced than viral posts suggest.

Understanding starch

Most of the calories in foods like rice, pasta and potatoes come from starch. Starch itself is made up of two types of molecules: amylose and amylopectin.

Amylopectin is easily digested by the body and tends to raise blood sugar quickly. Amylose, on the other hand, digests more slowly and behaves more like fibre. This slower-digesting form is often referred to as Resistant starch.

When starchy foods are cooked, much of their resistant starch converts into forms that are easier to digest. Cooling them afterwards triggers retrogradation, a process in which some of that starch restructures itself back into a resistant form.

This means the body digests the starch more slowly, even if the food is reheated before eating.