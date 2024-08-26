Of cakes & bakes

With weddings cancelled and no shoots on the horizon, Sanjana, like many others, sought solace in activities that once brought her joy — one of which was baking. “My mom bakes, and so did my grandma. So, I started baking for fun, sharing it with friends, and truly enjoying myself,” she recalls.

What began as a hobby quickly transformed into a full-fledged business as word spread, and friends encouraged her to start an online venture. Now four years in, Sanjana, also known as Miss Baker Kochi, runs a booming business with over 20k followers on Instagram.