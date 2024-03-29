Two Michelin greats collaborate for an exquisite culinary fusion

Chef Vladimir Mukhin recently welcomed renowned Chef Joan Roca from El Celler De Can Roca to Krasota restaurant in Dubai. Together, they orchestrated a singular culinary affair, delving into the profound narratives encapsulated within renowned culinary creations. Through an exquisite fusion of textures, ingredients, and flavours, this exclusive pop-up in Dubai showcased the profound intersection of visual and culinary arts at their zenith.
Mukhin’s exploration of Dubai represents his desire to bring innovation and high standards to his culinary art. Drawing from the rich food customs of the UAE, he is inspired by the idea of communal dining, symbolising the strong family connections formed through shared meals. The dining experience at the theatre includes a striking circular table that accommodates 20 guests, surrounded by dynamic 3D multimedia projections on the walls and table. The project involved a skilled team proficient in technology, culinary skills, and visual design who are committed to providing a distinctive, immersive, and imaginative dining experience.
In the world of fine dining, Chef Vladimir Mukhin shines. Awarded 4 Toques by Gault and Millau in 2017, his restaurant White Rabbit reached the 13th rank in The World’s 50 Best in 2019. Bringing home a prestigious Michelin star in Moscow and securing the 9th spot in the esteemed Best Chef Awards 2021, Mukhin’s culinary journey is a testament to his exceptional talent and skill.
On the opposite side of the culinary universe, there gleams, Chef Joan Roca who excels in blending traditional flavours with modern flair at El Celler De Can Roca in Girona, Spain. Alongside his equally talented brothers – Joan, the Chef; Josep, the Sommelier; and Jordi, the Pastry Chef – their collective harmony catapulted the restaurant to global acclaim. Achieving top accolades such as The World’s Best Restaurant, Roca’s culinary journey began in his parents’ restaurant, evolving to establish his gastronomic legacy and innovate in the culinary landscape. With a profound dedication to quality ingredients and innovative techniques, Roca stands as a culinary icon, shaping the Spanish dining scene with his indelible mark.
The pop-up, Imaginary Art, transports famous artists’ paintings from the 19th and 20th centuries into Dubai’s vibrant food scene.
In a delightful culinary collaboration between chefs Joan Roca and Vladimir Mukhin, the journey began with Roca’s dish ‘Memories of a Neighbourhood Bar,’ paired with artist Aleksandr Deyneka’s ‘The Light of The Past.’ This appetizer, taken from El Celler de Can Roca’s cookbook, offers a glimpse into the restaurant’s heritage. The success of El Celler de Can Roca started in Can Roca, a beloved family restaurant that continues to attract patrons, uniting both locals and staff. Started by their parents, this place was where the three brothers honed their culinary skills from childhood till adolescence, learning about kitchen work, bar service, and management. Their upbringing instilled in them a deep respect for culinary traditions, now translates into innovative dishes.
In a blend of art and cuisine, Chef Mukhin’s creation, inspired by Nicholas Roerich’s painting ‘Himalayas (Blue Mountain),’ combines Artichoke Curry and Coconut Rice to reflect Roerich’s play of light and colours. The dish beautifully mirrors the painting’s sunrise tones in ingredients like sweet potato and pumpkin, creating a visual and flavourful experience. Another culinary highlight was the Black Cod with Plum and Fig, drawing inspiration from Ivan Aivazovsky’s ‘The 9th Wave,’ capturing a sea-themed masterpiece through delicate plum slices that symbolize the journey of shipwreck survivors amidst a storm in the Norwegian Fjords. Chef Mukhin skillfully combines delicate plum slices with black cod to capture the essence of the sea's grace, power, and chaos, balancing the sweet fruits’ flavours with the savoury notes of the fish. The meal concludes with a delightful sensory experience through Five Senses Bon Bons by Jordi Roca at Casa Cacao: The Macallan special, Honey and Orange Blossom, Chiapas 75%, Passion fruit and coffee, and Hazelnut pop rock. This immersive dining journey blurs the line between reality and fantasy, demonstrating a remarkable collaboration between two top Michelin-starred chefs. All in all, the concept envisioned dining as an interactive adventure brimming with magic, pushing immersive dining to new heights.