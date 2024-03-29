Two Michelin greats collaborate for an exquisite culinary fusion

Chef Vladimir Mukhin recently welcomed renowned Chef Joan Roca from El Celler De Can Roca to Krasota restaurant in Dubai. Together, they orchestrated a singular culinary affair, delving into the profound narratives encapsulated within renowned culinary creations. Through an exquisite fusion of textures, ingredients, and flavours, this exclusive pop-up in Dubai showcased the profound intersection of visual and culinary arts at their zenith.

Mukhin’s exploration of Dubai represents his desire to bring innovation and high standards to his culinary art. Drawing from the rich food customs of the UAE, he is inspired by the idea of communal dining, symbolising the strong family connections formed through shared meals. The dining experience at the theatre includes a striking circular table that accommodates 20 guests, surrounded by dynamic 3D multimedia projections on the walls and table. The project involved a skilled team proficient in technology, culinary skills, and visual design who are committed to providing a distinctive, immersive, and imaginative dining experience.