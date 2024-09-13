Sarah Todd: Apricot delight is my favourite Hyderabadi treat

Australian chef Sarah Todd is a woman of many talents. A celebrated chef, model, restaurateur, and cookbook author, Sarah’s passion for food has taken her to remarkable heights, gaining fame after her appearance on MasterChef Australia in 2014. With a love for travel and an insatiable curiosity for global cuisines, her fondness for Indian flavours shines through in her culinary journey. During her recent trip to Hyderabad to pay a visit to her food venture, The Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen, Sarah indulged in the city’s vibrant food scene. In an exclusive chat with Indulge, she shares her love for Hyderabadi delicacies, offers delightful anecdotes from her journey, and reveals the driving forces behind her continued work in the world of gastronomy.