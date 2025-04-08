Chef Vicky Ratnani on his culinary roots, style and the magic of Indian food
What do Maggi noodles with caviar, blindfolded pasta and a chaat counter have in common? Chef Vicky Ratnani — a man who found his calling in the kitchen. From growing up in a business-focused family to carving out his place in the culinary world, his journey is anything but ordinary. Chef Vicky Ratnani has been adding his magic to the culinary landscape for decades now. And just when you think he’s done it all, he is yet to unveil his dream project.
We came across celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani at the Table for Everyone event at Zomaland 2025 in Kolkata—an event that promotes an inclusive environment, fosters inclusivity and diversity by sparking meaningful dialogues.
Here’s Chef Vicky Ratnani’s take on spices of life, dreams and more
What inspired you to become a chef?
The love for food and looking for something challenging in my life at that time, because my family was completely about business and I did not really enjoy what my dad’s business was. But there was something I was looking for and I found my calling in food. I had my best friend whose sister was in catering college and her mother was the GM of the hotel. Also I used to go to a lot of restaurants as a kid, so just that whole love of hospitality, being looked after and looking after people and food. I think that was it.
How would you describe your cooking style?
It’s progressive, contemporary, real, tasty, modern and it’s ever-lasting.
What food trend right now excites you and you think will go big?
I think the food trend now is using a lot of your own local produce, bringing back old recipes and sustainability. So, I think the realism in food is increasing. The whole attitude of being Indian, looking more into your ethnic food, cross-pollination in between cultures of India, I think we are in the beginning of a huge Indian journey into food—it’s going to get deeper and deeper and more intense.
What Sienna Café does with Bengali food nobody does it.
What is your flavour or cuisine preferences when it comes to having food?
I basically love Indian food. I love Sindhi food. I like to cook western food and I do cook Indian food as a hobby. But I think it’s very difficult for a chef to come to mind and say this is what I like, cause at the end of the day more than eating food we also eat food to study about it.
Who do you think is your biggest supporter?
My daughter and my wife. My family.
Five essentials in your kitchen.
A cast iron pan, a really good knife, a very good peeler, a really good chopping board and amazing spices.
What is the one ingredient you can’t live without?
I think salt and pepper.
Weirdest food combination you love.
Maggi noodles with caviar.
One dish you can cook blindfolded.
I think I can cook pasta blindfolded.
If your life was a dish, what would it be called?
If my life was a dish, it would be a chaat counter.
What advice would you give to aspiring chefs?
Don’t become a chef to become famous. Become a chef if you really love food and you want to make people happy and feed them well.
What is your dream culinary project?
The Omni Kitchen. Omni comes from the word omnivorous, omnipresent. So, it is the journey of my work, a journey around the world, working with 37 different nationalities and it’s happening in Gurgaon.
(Written By Addrita Sinha)