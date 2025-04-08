Chef Vicky Ratnani on his culinary roots, style, and the magic of Indian food

What do Maggi noodles with caviar, blindfolded pasta and a chaat counter have in common? Chef Vicky Ratnani — a man who found his calling in the kitchen. From growing up in a business-focused family to carving out his place in the culinary world, his journey is anything but ordinary. Chef Vicky Ratnani has been adding his magic to the culinary landscape for decades now. And just when you think he’s done it all, he is yet to unveil his dream project.

We came across celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani at the Table for Everyone event at Zomaland 2025 in Kolkata—an event that promotes an inclusive environment, fosters inclusivity and diversity by sparking meaningful dialogues.

Here’s Chef Vicky Ratnani’s take on spices of life, dreams and more