This year Christmas celebrations will all be confined to our homes, but don't let this dampen the festive spirit. The festive season has begun and it’s time to stock up on all goodies. Even if you aren't able to venture out for the festivities, you can stay at home and partake of some delicious food and Christmas treats. For those who are wondering where to order treats from, here's our list of home bakers who are offering some unique and interesting treats including their signature plum cakes.



Jyothi Varne

Home baker Jyothi Varne has started taking orders for her signature Dundee Cake, a Scottish fruit cake that’s made with soaked fruits and almond meal.

Dundee Cake by Jyothi

There are also Linzer Cookies, Danish Jam Swirls, Almond Clusters, Santa Claus Bar, and more to choose from. We highly recommend the White Chocolate Bark with candied cherries, Matcha swirls & peppermint. Available online Rs 160 upwards. At Ulsoor. Details: 9916133077

Karen Martin

If you are looking for traditional treats such as Kalkals, Marzipan, shortbread cookies, sugar cookies with icing, vanilla loaf cake, rich plum cake, and coconut sweets, then dial Karen Martin of House of Anglo. The home baker has an assortment of these as well as other offerings such as macaroons and hot chocolate mix. Rs 100 upwards. At Indiranagar.

Gingerbread house by Jalpa

Jalpa Barai

This is also the season to get children involved in some fun activities like gingerbread house making. But since the group activities are all on hold, we suggest you get your children to enjoy indoors with DIY kits. Jalpa Barai offers gingerbread house and ginger cookies DIY kits for families who are keen to do something fun. You could also pick up some Christmas cakes, Hot Chocolate Bombs, and special red macaroons from her. Rs 100 upwards. At Bannerghatta Road. Details: 9620902494

Anagha Gunjal Reddy

This home baker too is offering an interesting DIY kit for children. It's the frost and decorate your cupcakes kit that includes two cupcakes, four hot chocolate bombs, and cakesicles. If you want something extra, do request for their larger hamper that comes as a reusable vanity pack and includes a boozy plum cake, no-bake cheesecake, and cheddar and herb shortbread cookies. Rs 600 upwards. At RMV Dollars Colony. Details: 9880228991

Plum cake cookies by Parinitha



Parinitha Kamath

If you are looking for plum cake that's made with wheat and jaggery, then Parinitha Kamath is the go-to baker. This baker uses rum, wheat, jaggery and loads of dry fruits to make her version of plum cakes. What's interesting is that, Parinitha has also introduced plum cake cookies this year! So if you feel like munching a cookie instead of eating a slice of plum cake, you know who to call! Rs 600 upwards. At Girinagar. Details: 8296073535









Christmas goodies assortment by Priya

Priya Vijan

If your Christmas goodies are coming from one of the top 40 contestants on MasterChef India 2019, then you got to be assured that you are in for a delightful experience. Priya Vijan is the home baker who is quite a well-known name in the baking circle. This year, Priya's Christmas menu features Cacao Hazelnut Cake with Cacao Hazelnut Frosting, Date Pudding with Salted Caramel, and her signature dish of Bliss Balls that includes Peanut Gingerbread, Cranberry and Pistachio, and Cacao Nibs Bliss Balls. Everything on the menu is gluten-free, plant-based, and made with no sugar. Rs 375 upwards. At Mathikere. Details: 9886808899



