Smoor

The cafe has introduced a special menu of Easter goodies comprising hot cross buns, chocolate Easter bunnies and Easter eggs. Made from couverture chocolate, the eggs are available in two options - one large pinata egg and a pack of six smaller eggs. The former comes with a hammer and mini eggs inside, while the pack of six include chocolate quail eggs. Rs135 upwards.

Fabelle

At Fabelle, you can opt for the Signature Easter Egg or the Mini Signature Eggs (pack of 10). The signature eggs are filled with almond and hazelnut clusters covered in milk chocolate and cashew nuts and ruby chocolate clusters. The mini eggs feature coconut white chocolate ganache, milk chocolate coconut praline mousse and passion fruit confit. Rs420 upwards.

Lavonne

Lavonne’s Easter eggs are made from white chocolate. They are filled with almond dragees covered in chocolate. The white chocolate shell is coloured with a classy grey food dye and it is finished with gold leaf.

Aubrey

The patisserie has milk chocolate eggs filled with some of their signature bites that are part of their regular menu. The signature bites are flavoured chocolate balls and flavours include Butterscotch Crunch Dark Chocolate bies, Chilli Dark ChocolateBbites and Hazelnut Chocolate Bites, among others. Rs.477