The month of Ramadan is in full-swing, however, with the current lockdown and the pandemic restrictions in Karnataka, the usual festive gatherings of iftar to break the fast are prohibited. But restaurants and hotels across Bengaluru are serving up some delicious meals that can be delivered home - either dial them directly or order through delivery apps such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo. Here’s a look at our top picks:

Oakwood Premier Prestige

Chef Altamsh who grew up in Mumbai is recreating the popular dishes from Mohammed Ali Road that are available only during the month of Ramadan. The à la carte menu includes dishes such as Jubaan Shorba, Gurda Kaleja Masala Pav, Sanju Baba Chicken, Roti pe Bhuni Boti, Ghost Tawa Pulao, Noorani Kulfi Faluda and Zafrani Phirni. Rs 600++ upwards. At UB City

The Den Bengaluru

This hotel offers two specially curated combo boxes — Ramadan Finest and Ramadan Favourites. The boxes include season’s dishes such as Haleem, Gurda Kaleji, Idiyappam with Seekh Kebab, Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani and Kesar Phirni. These can be ordered à la carte as well. Rs 1,000 upwards. At Whitefield

Conrad Bengaluru

If you are in the mood to go all out with the first meal at dusk, then we say dial Conrad Bengaluru for their lavish Ramadan special box. It includes mouth-watering delicacies like Gilafi Sheek Kebab, Haleem, Gosht Biryani, Nalli Nehari, Phirni and more. Rs 3,400++ for two. At Ulsoor

ITC Windsor and ITC Gardenia

One is spoilt for choice with ITC’s special Ramadan offerings — the Ruhaniyat by Gourmet Couch and Iftaari with Biryani and Pulao Collection. Ruhaniyat is a specially crafted menu that features festive favourites such as Haleem, Nehari, Bibi ka Murgh Pulao, Dal Bukhara, Sevviyan ka Muzzaffar and Khajoor. While the Iftaari includes Murgh Shammi Kebab with a Biryani of your choice, accompanied by dates and B Natural Juice. Rs 1,800++ upwards for two. At Sankey Road and Residency Road

Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall

This newly opened hotel promises flavours from Mumbai’s popular Mohammed Ali Road and Bohri Mohalla, and delicacies from the Nizami kitchens of Hyderabad and Moplah favourites from Malabar. Their lavish spread includes Rooh Afza, Arabic seedless dates, roasted almonds and cashewnuts, cut fruits, assorted vegetable pakodas, chicken pakodas, Irani mutton samosas, Kheema Pav, Kozhi Pathiri, Kesari Phirni, and Masala Chai with Osmania cookies, Hyderabadi Haleem, Biryani and a variety of kebabs. Rs 500++ upwards. At Swamy Vivekananda Road

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Classic dishes such as Mutton Shami Kebab, Murgh Reshmi Kebab, Nihari, Biryanis, Kabuli Pulao and Sheer Khurma feature on this hotel’s special Ramadan menu served at their all-day dining restaurant Nook. Dial them for home delivery by Marriott on Wheels. Rs 1,000++. At Bellandur

Sheeshkabab

This Persian restaurant offers a lavish spread of authentic kebabs from the central Asian region such as Mutton Koobideh, Chicken Joojeh, Tandoori Prawns, Tandoori Fish and Mutton Sheekh. Rs 1,250++. At Frazer Town

Kebapci

Begin your iftar with the five cold mezze and two hot mezze platters from Persian outlet, and follow it up with the steaming Lahmacun, a thin piece of bread topped with minced meat, vegetables and spices. Kebapci offers a lot more than this. You could also try their Adana Kebap, a Kebapci signature Flat-Skewered Turkish spiced sheek kebab, Shish Tavuk which is the popular grilled chicken skewer marinated in yogurt, lemon and garlic and their Grilled Shrimps. But don't forget to end your meal with their most popular dessert - the Kunafa (is a Levantine cheese pastry soaked in sweet sugar-based syrup) with cheese and caramel honey sauce. Rs 999++. Available only on weekends. At Koramangala