This Valentine's Day while most couples would be heading out for a vacation or a romantic dinner, we suggest you make it all the more special by spending time with each other at home. If binge-watching movies or series isn't your thing, and if you don't want to spend time just lazing around reading something, we suggest you get your hands dirty in the kitchen. Chef Sanjyot Keer, the chef behind Your Food Lab, the popular YouTube channel, shares three dessert recipes that are perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations.

Walnut Cake Fudge

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

• California walnuts 1 ½ cup

• Sweetened condensed milk 3/4th cup

• Cocoa powder 6 tbsp

• Butter 3 tbsp

• Vanilla extract ½ tsp

Method:

• Roast the walnuts in a pan for 3-4 minutes, cool down and roughly chop them.

• Keeping the flame to medium low, in a wok add the condensed milk, cocoa powder and butter. Stir and cook for 5-6 minutes.

• Add the chopped walnuts and cook further for 5-6 minutes.

• Set the fudge in a butter paper lined tray. Top it with few more chopped walnuts and cocoa powder.

• You can set in the fridge for half an hour or just allow to cool down.

• Cut into desired shape or size.

Shahi Tukda

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 1.5 hours

Serves: 6-8

For making Shahi Tukda masala

Ingredients:

• Almonds ¼ cup

• Green cardamom 3-4 in no. (skinless)

• Black cardamom 1 in no. (skinless)

• Black peppercorns 3-4 in no.

• Fennel seeds 1 tbsp

Method:

• Grind all the ingredients well in a grinder, Shahi tukda masala is ready, it can be stored in fridge in an airtight container.

For making rabari

Ingredients:

• Full fat milk 1.5 litre

• Sugar 3 tbsp

• Shahi tukda masala 2 tbsp

Method:

• In a heavy bottom pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and stir continuously so to prevent the milk to stick to the bottom of the pan.

• Once the layer of the cream starts to form, start collecting the cream on the edges of the pan.

• Scrape of the cream layer stuck on the edges and repeat the process until the milk reduces to 1/3rd.

• Add sugar, and cook for 7-8 minutes while stirring.

• Add the Shahi tukda masala and stir well.

• Cool down the rabari and refrigerate it before serving.

For making chashni

Ingredients:

• Sugar 1 cup

• Water 1 cup

• Saffron strands 12-15

• Cardamom powder a pinch

Method:

• Let the sugar dissolve.

• Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder.

• Cook the syrup and bring it to one string consistency.

• Cool down the syrup to Luke warm temperature.

For making shahi tukda

Ingredients:

• Brown bread slices 8-10

• Ghee for frying

Method:

• Cut the brown bread slices into four triangles.

• In a pan heat ghee to shallow fry the bread triangles on both the sides until crisp and golden brown.

• Drain excess ghee and cool down the fried breads.

Assembly:

• Coat the fried bread triangles with the sugar syrup.

• Top it up with the chilled rabari and finish it by sprinkling Shahi tukda masala, few almonds and pistachios slivers and some dried rose petals (optional).

No Oven Eggless Brownie

Ingredients: (for 8X8-inch baking tray)