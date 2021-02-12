This Valentine's Day get baking with your bae and try these easy-to-make desserts by chef Sanjyot Keer
This Valentine's Day while most couples would be heading out for a vacation or a romantic dinner, we suggest you make it all the more special by spending time with each other at home. If binge-watching movies or series isn't your thing, and if you don't want to spend time just lazing around reading something, we suggest you get your hands dirty in the kitchen. Chef Sanjyot Keer, the chef behind Your Food Lab, the popular YouTube channel, shares three dessert recipes that are perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations.
Chocolate Walnut Fudge
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
• California walnuts 1 ½ cup
• Sweetened condensed milk 3/4th cup
• Cocoa powder 6 tbsp
• Butter 3 tbsp
• Vanilla extract ½ tsp
Method:
• Roast the walnuts in a pan for 3-4 minutes, cool down and roughly chop them.
• Keeping the flame to medium low, in a wok add the condensed milk, cocoa powder and butter. Stir and cook for 5-6 minutes.
• Add the chopped walnuts and cook further for 5-6 minutes.
• Set the fudge in a butter paper lined tray. Top it with few more chopped walnuts and cocoa powder.
• You can set in the fridge for half an hour or just allow to cool down.
• Cut into desired shape or size.
Shahi Tukda
Prep time: 20 mins
Cooking time: 1.5 hours
Serves: 6-8
For making Shahi Tukda masala
Ingredients:
• Almonds ¼ cup
• Green cardamom 3-4 in no. (skinless)
• Black cardamom 1 in no. (skinless)
• Black peppercorns 3-4 in no.
• Fennel seeds 1 tbsp
Method:
• Grind all the ingredients well in a grinder, Shahi tukda masala is ready, it can be stored in fridge in an airtight container.
For making rabari
Ingredients:
• Full fat milk 1.5 litre
• Sugar 3 tbsp
• Shahi tukda masala 2 tbsp
Method:
• In a heavy bottom pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and stir continuously so to prevent the milk to stick to the bottom of the pan.
• Once the layer of the cream starts to form, start collecting the cream on the edges of the pan.
• Scrape of the cream layer stuck on the edges and repeat the process until the milk reduces to 1/3rd.
• Add sugar, and cook for 7-8 minutes while stirring.
• Add the Shahi tukda masala and stir well.
• Cool down the rabari and refrigerate it before serving.
For making chashni
Ingredients:
• Sugar 1 cup
• Water 1 cup
• Saffron strands 12-15
• Cardamom powder a pinch
Method:
• Let the sugar dissolve.
• Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder.
• Cook the syrup and bring it to one string consistency.
• Cool down the syrup to Luke warm temperature.
For making shahi tukda
Ingredients:
• Brown bread slices 8-10
• Ghee for frying
Method:
• Cut the brown bread slices into four triangles.
• In a pan heat ghee to shallow fry the bread triangles on both the sides until crisp and golden brown.
• Drain excess ghee and cool down the fried breads.
Assembly:
• Coat the fried bread triangles with the sugar syrup.
• Top it up with the chilled rabari and finish it by sprinkling Shahi tukda masala, few almonds and pistachios slivers and some dried rose petals (optional).
No Oven Eggless Brownies
Ingredients: (for 8X8-inch baking tray)
- Refined flour (maida) 3/4th cup
- Cocoa powder 1/3rd cup
- Salt 1/4th tsp
- Baking powder 2 tsp
- Dark compound Chocolate 1 cup (chopped)
- Butter ½ cup
- Yogurt 3/4th cup
- Vanilla extract 1 tsp
- Sugar 3/4th cup
Method:
- First, start by choosing the method of baking your brownie, if you have oven at home please preheat the oven at 180 degrees, or in case if you don’t have oven need not worry, you can bake it in either cooker or kadhai, just simply add 1 kg of salt in your preferred vessel, then place a stand that’ll be used for keeping the baking tray. Do not discard this salt as it can be reused for baking other recipes.
- Line an 8 X 8-inch baking tray or any size baking tray, that is suitable for your vessel, with a butter paper and keep aside.
- Take sieve, add refined flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder, sift them together and keep them aside.
- Set a double boiler, add chocolate and butter and melt it completely, you can also choose to microwave it for 30 seconds or until they are melted.
- Further, add yogurt, vanilla extract and sugar, in the melted chocolate, whisk well until the sugar dissolves completely, you can also choose to use castor sugar that melts much faster compared to normal grain sugar.
- Add this liquid mixture to the dry mixture of flour, mix well till its combined properly, I haven’t used any nuts because I like my brownie to be simple, you can choose to add nuts of your choice at this step of combining.
- Transfer the mixture to butter paper lined tray and tap the tray to remove excess air.
- Put the tray for baking, if your baking in oven then bake it at 180 degrees for 25-30 minutes or, bake this in your preferred vessel for at least 45-50 minutes.
- To check whether the brownies are cooked or no, just insert a toothpick, if it comes clean your brownie is baked perfectly.
- If your baking in a vessel, then make sure not to check at every interval as the heat may escape and may take more time to bake. Check it after 25-30 minutes.
- The baking time may defer depending on the size of your vessel.
- Make sure to rest the brownies for at least 30 minutes before cutting them.
- Once the brownies are cooled down, cut into your preferred shape and share with your family and friends. Elevate the elegance of brownie by topping it with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and drizzle some chocolate sauce.