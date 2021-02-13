The Valentine's Day weekend is here! But if you still have't planned anything for your Valentine, then we tell you that you aren't alone. There are many like you who have either been very busy or haven't thought of anything unusual. But there's always a way out, and nothing can beat a romantic Valentine's dinner. So if you are looking at indulging yourself and your loved one, we pick three spots in Bengaluru that are perfect for your celebrations:

The Oberoi

This luxury hotel offers two exceptional promotions. The Dine Under The Stars and Starlit Supper. The Dine Under The Stars is an alfresco dining experience and couples can order anything of the menu from their Indian and Pan Asian restaurants, Lapis or Wabi Sabi. The Starlit Supper is for those couples who like to go all out with their celebration. The dinner set up will be either in the verdurous gardens or by the pool. Lofty lanterns hung from the trees make for a dream-like ambience. A personal butler and a candlelit table promise to make it all the more special. A customised, four course menu that includes either Western or Thai dishes will be served. Rs 9,999++ for Dine Under The Stars and Rs 25,000++ for Starlit Supper. February 14. At MG Road

ITC Gardenia

Known for responsible luxury and its impeccable service, the ITC Gardenia has multitude offers for the Valentine's weekend. But it's the Cabana for Two at Lotus Pavilion and the Romantic Overnight Odyssey that are our picks. Make a reservation for a Cabana at Lotus Pavilion and celebrate the day of love with chef's special menu and a bottle of champagne. A personal butler will be at service through out the evening. If you want to be over-indulgent, then extend your stay at the hotel with the overnight offer. This includes breakfast for two, bottle of select sparkling beverage, and a cake. If you check in on Saturday, you could opt for the Valentine's Day gourmet brunch on Sunday. Rs 9,999++ upwards. February 13-14. At Residency Road

Renaissance Race Course Hotel

For those who want to celebrate at a quiet venue right in the heart of the city, then the Ren Hotel is the perfect choice. The setting of the cabanas in the hotel's garden or a candlelit table at their all-day dining Lush, are ideal for the Valentine's dinner. Rs 5,999++. February 14. At Race Course Road

The Den

This hotel in Whitefield is hosting the Valentine's dinner at its rooftop Mediterranean restuarant Layla. The Feb-a-Fair dinner offers an intimate, candlelit table setting for couples. A specially curated five-course menu will be paired with cocktails. The stunning views of the city and live music promise to make it a memorable evening. Rs 2,500++. February 14. At Whitefield