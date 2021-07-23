Celebrate World Tequila Day with these unique cocktails that feature everything from blue pea flowers to lime pickle

Tequila may get a bad rap because of the ubiquity of party shots, but don’t underestimate the fruity and subtle flavours of this Mexican spirit. Distilled from the blue agave plant, this beverage actually makes a versatile base for cocktails. On the occasion of World Tequila Day, we pick out some of our favourite tequila-based cocktails in Bengaluru that use unique ingredients, such as Indian lime pickle, blue pea flower and avocado.

Sanchez

Using completely organic ingredients and no artificial flavours, the Avocado Margarita at this Mexican restaurant is a must-try. The cocktail is a blend of avocado pulp, fresh lime juice, triple sec and tequila. Bursting with fresh flavours, the drink is served in an avocado shell placed inside a cocktail glass.

Rs 595 ++. At Vittal Mallya Road

URU Brewpark

At this brewery ask for the Pepper Popper, a visually stunning drink that is totally Instagram-worthy. The spicy drink is made with tequila, jalapeno, citrus and blue pea reduction, which gives it a striking blue tinge. It is then garnished with blue pea caviar and dehydrated orange zest.

Rs 295++. At Bannerghatta Road

Suzy Q by 1522

This newly opened resto-bar has some truly interesting cocktails. Among them is Suzy’s Secret, a blend of tequila, strawberry puree, jalapenos, pineapple juice and some lime to balance the sweet and spicy notes. Rs 580++. At Queens Road

Byg Brewski

The popular brewery may be famous for its beer, but one of its signature cocktails The Great Pretender is also a crowd favourite. Tequila is mixed with lychee, pineapple and lime juice, a homemade purple syrup and egg white for a drink that looks as good as it tastes. Rs 395++. At Hennur

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

Aversion is a drink that brings together raspberry pulp, tequila and pineapple cordial with a dash of sage. The fruity and tart notes are balanced with the smoky and earthy herb for a concoction of well-rounded flavours. Rs 695++. At Museum Road



Social

Beloved Indian fruit custard apple gets a fun twist in the Camatka drink at Social. A paste of custard apples is blended with fresh lime juice and a sugar syrup, all to be topped with tequila. Fruity and refreshing, this one checks all the boxes. Rs 450 ++. Across outlets



Biergarten

This brewery’s Achaarita is an Indian take on Margarita. A spicy concoction, this one has jalapenos, lime juice and the piquant notes of Indian lime pickle. Served in a glass with a salt rim, this is as tropical as it gets! Rs 485 ++. At Whitefield and Koramangala

