Make cafe-like coffee at home with Planet Coffee's flavoured and instant beans

In Bengaluru, the coffee experience, though unmissable, works in two extremes. You have your quick-service cafés called the darshini where you can sip on authentic filter coffee as you are on the go or you have fancy and fairly expensive sit-down bakeries where your cappuccinos and coffee tonics reign the game. However, on days when the weather gods are in favour, nothing beats the coffee at-home experience.

Picture this, you wake up to the city’s beloved mango showers and as you take a stretch on your balcony, you smell warm milk and coffee brewing inside your kitchen; all set to give you the day’s caffeine boost. Planet Coffee, a Bengaluru-based startup is working to elevate this very experience with its five flavoured and one freeze-dried instant coffee variants.

Divine Hazelnut Coffee

We sampled each product from their existing catalogue and the Mystic Almond Coffee came out as a winner. Its earthy notes and balanced flavours enhanced the taste of our morning coffee in the first sip. We also tried the Smooth Vanilla flavour which was slightly on the sweeter side and made for a great iced latte.

Apart from these two flavours, we suggest you also try out the Irish Creme Coffee, Divine Hazelnut Coffee and Classic Caramel Coffee. You can work out permutations and combinations by blending one flavour with another or you can also add a teaspoon of the flavoured beans to their Premium Instant Coffee and turn a barista yourself. Mind you, these coffee jars come with six complimentary handmade chocolates wrapped in a very interesting way. Needless to say, we gulped them in one sitting!

INR 339 onwards. Available online.

