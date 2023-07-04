Chimichurri, a new restaurant serving American and Mexican cuisine opens its doors to the city

Sipping on Blue Butterfly Pea Lemonade and Caramelized Pineapple and Kiwi Mojito, we were struck by the inviting green and white ambience of Chimichurri, the new restaurant located on 80 Feet Road, Sanjaynagar that offers a unique blend of American and Mexican cuisine. Enhanced by the presence of small plants on the table, cute cactus-shaped salt and pepper shakers add a charming and playful element to the aesthetics. The place comes with an outdoor balcony seating space overlooking the street below.

Coming back to the drinks, the former showcased a vibrant bluish-purple hue of butterfly pea flower that was combined with the freshness of lemon while the latter was a tropical twist with its sweet caramelized pineapple and tangy kiwi flavours. Both mocktails were wonderfully refreshing and complemented the hot weather outside.

Also read: This new space in JP Nagar offers an earthy ambience with an array of small bites, large plates and desserts

Appetizers rolled in first, Tostada Trio, the appetizer served tender BBQ pulled lamb, queso, and crispy onion in a cup-shaped tostada. The tantalizing blend of flavours and textures set the tone for the afternoon. We took the liberty of pairing these treats with Lemon Chili Fries with a side of ranch dressing and they were perfect.

Also read: Award-winning restaurant Street Storyss rolls out a new menu with lots of vegan and Jain options

Moving on to the main course, we couldn’t resist trying a couple of Birria tacos. These tacos were loaded with pulled lamb slow-cooked with ancho guajillo chilli and mole. Served in grilled taco shells with queso and a side of flavorful meaty broth, they offered a delightful combination of sweet and savoury flavours. For those seeking vegetarian options, the Oyster Mushroom Birria tacos provided a delicious alternative, this variant featured roast oyster mushrooms and raw jackfruit filling accompanied by a side of veggie broth.

In addition to the tacos, Chimichurri also served us their Juicy Lucy burger, which was not as palatable when compared to the dishes served before this. For those craving a burrito, the Corn Identity burrito proved to be a rewarding choice. This tortilla-wrapped creation featured a spicy corn and black bean patty, complemented by mango salsa, pink onion and lettuce.

Whether you’re a fan of tacos, burgers or flatbreads and burritos, Chimichurri offers a diverse menu to satisfy your cravings.

INR 1,200 for two. At Sanjaynagar.