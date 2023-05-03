Oyster Bar & Kitchen in HSR layout shows promise with its multi-cuisine menu

Always on the lookout for pocket- and pet-friendly places in Bengaluru, this time around we found ourselves in the eco-inspired Oyster Bar & Kitchen. A vibrant restaurant, to say the least, OBK is located in the same building as Once Upon A Flame and the Lazy Box.

It has been divided into two floors — one perfect for families looking for a quiet evening and the other for those who want to overlook the bustling city with an adequate serving of wine and pizza.

We chose a fine Saturday afternoon to review the place and sat on the rooftop division. We were welcomed with big smiles and Selena Gomez's’ Calm Down playing in the background; setting the tone for our dine-in experience.

As we took a cosy corner with climbers forming a canopy atop, we could not help but notice the handmade furniture; all of which they have built in-house. You see, the team wears the sustainability badge with a lot of pride.

We strolled across the space some more to get a better understanding of what it holds in store for its guests. While we waited for the food to be served, we sipped on Cucumber Cooler (a concoction made using watermelon and cucumber with soda) and let it beat the heat for us. Alongside, we munched cheese and veggie-loaded nachos that perfectly balanced healthy with a binge.

Veg Nachos

For starters, we were served Tandoori Broccoli and Hakka Noodles, a combination that did not quite suit our palate. Traditionally paired with a semi-gravy starter, the Hakka Noodles lacked flavour and could have gone slightly heavier on the soya sauce. Thankfully, the savoury taste of Tandoori Broccoli saved the day.

Veg Hakka Noodles

Despite a multi-cuisine menu, the restaurant does not boast too many experimental options and serves buffet combinations on most occasions. Additionally, over the weekends, if you are looking to try out options outside the buffet menu, you might have to wait for longer.

That being said, while the service staff does try to cultivate a relationship with you during the waiting time, the bar & kitchen should explore the opportunity to serve food faster and within a stipulated time.

Coming to the main course, we decided to stick to the basics and ordered a Paneer Paprika Pizza, which came with marinated paneer cubes, crispy bell pepper and capsicum -- all put together on a cottage cheese base. The pizza is good enough for anyone looking for fusion dishes with a desi taste.

Caramel Custard

We concluded our meal with a special serving of Caramel Custard perfect for those who love to treat their sweet tooth on a cheat day. To conclude, we say Oyster Bar & Kitchen is a good spot to chill with your friends, family and your furry ones if you are looking for comfortable food options.

Meal for two: ₹1,600 onwards. At HSR, Bangalore.