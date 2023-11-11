Indulge in sweet shenanigans with these 7 Diwali hampers by Bengaluru-based restaurants and cafés

Diwali, a festival that parallels with twinkling celebrations, is the perfect occasion to pamper your loved ones and nothing beats the range and variety that assorted hampers boast. You find a different treat every time you unpack and if this season, you want to leave your family and friends spoilt for choice, here are some Diwali hampers curated by Bengaluru-based restaurants and cafés.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel



Elevate your Diwali celebrations with this skilfully crafted hamper that features 20 different sets of sweet treats. The Classic Mithai Box, curated by the in-house team at Renaissance comes with the household favourite doodh peda, motichoor laddu, gulabi peda and also churma laddu and dry fruit chocolate peda for those with enhanced sweet senses. INR 1,000. At Race Course Road.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore



Sure to fill the air with festive fervour, the thoughtfully put-together Diwali hamper by this luxury property features delectable treats packed with fine wines and scented candles. This is a customisable hamper where you can work around it with different combinations and add a little personal touch to it. INR 950 onwards. At Halasuru.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Take the tradition of exchanging sweets up a notch this year with the curated exclusively by this premium property. Here, you will find an exquisite assortment of products like coffee beans by Davidoff, Mighty Millet oats, ragi-based bars and a box of mithai which will be too sweet to resist. You can even opt for customisation and get Diwali staples like nut jars and cakes added to your hamper. INR 700 onwards. At Rajajinagar.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road



Diwali celebrations are incomplete without a sugar rush and that is what makes the exquisite Chocolate Decadence Diwali hamper by the coveted five-star property a perfect gifting option. The hamper comprises a selection of artisanal chocolates that will surely appeal to your sweet tooth. INR 600 onwards. At Bellandur.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks



Celebrate Diwali with the Khushiyan hamper by Hilton packed with traditional culinary delights like hand-rolled mithais, nariyal laddus, mewa pedas and kaju kathori. Also watch out for savoury treats like crispy banana chips, spiced makhanas and lots more. This hamper also comes with beloved Diwali adornments like scented candles, golden diyas and the ever-adorable Channapatna toys. INR 899 onwards. At Challaghatta.

Magnolia Bakery



The customisable Diwali hampers by the city’s beloved dessert destination are perfect for those who want to make their gifts more personal. From the hot-selling Chocolate Chunk Cookies to the delectable Almond Biscotti Jar and Hazelnut Hand Pie, there is a wide range of sweet treats that you can choose from and craft your own hamper. INR 1,700 onwards. At all outlets.

The Den, Bengaluru

The festival of lights is incomplete without an elaborate spread of sugar-laded delights. This five-star luxury hotel has curated a hamper that contains the sweetest of sweets; we are taking Bhakarwadi, Gulab Jamun Chocolate Laddu, Kaju Pista Roll, Badam Kesar Pista and Truffle Besan Laddu amongst others that will surely get your celebrations started. INR 999 onwards. At Krishnarajapura.

