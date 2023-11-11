Get innovative this Diwali, try out this chaat recipe instead of the traditional snacks

Chakli, Gujia, Kaju katli… is your mouth watering yet? Yes, it’s that time of the year again! The entire country has started celebrating Diwali with lights, rangoli, lamps, beautiful dresses and FOOD. But do you feel like innovating with food this time around? Instead of the usual snacks, why not serve your friends and relatives this delicious Crispy Kale chaat by Chef Sameer Shah of Lodha Group?

Here’s how you can make it:



Ingredients:

- 4 Kale leaves (Medium size)

- 100 gms Gram flour

- 10 gms Carom seeds

- 5 gms Salt

- 2 gms Red chilli powder

- Oil for frying

- 250 gms Curd

For Mint Chutney Gel:

- 150 gms Coriander leaves

- 250 gms Mint leaves

- 3-4 nos Green chillies

- 3-4 nos Garlic cloves

- 5 gms Agar Agar



For Sweet Chutney Gel:

- 250 gms Dry Tamarind

- 50 gms Dates

- 200 gms Kashmiri dry chilli

- 50 gms Fennel seeds

- 150 gms Jaggery

- 5 gms Agar agar

Additional Ingredients:

- Kasundi mustard

- Edible flowers

- Microgreens

- Pomegranate seeds

- Mint leaves

- Chaat masala

- Roasted cumin powder



Method:



For Kale Fritters:

1. In a bowl, mix gram flour, salt, red chilli powder, carom seeds, and water to create a batter. Adjust the seasoning as needed.

2. Dip each kale leaf into the batter, ensuring it is well coated.

3. Heat oil in a pan and fry the kale leaves until they are golden brown and crispy. Set them aside.

For Foam:

1. Whisk the curd until it forms a plain emulsion. Strain it through a fine strainer to remove any lumps.

2. Pour the strained curd mixture into a nitro siphon and use two chargers to pressurize it. Refrigerate the siphon.



For Mint and Sweet Chutney Gel:

1. For the mint chutney gel, blend coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, garlic cloves, and agar agar. Refrigerate and then blend again to achieve a gel-like texture.

2. For the sweet chutney gel, cook the dry tamarind, dates, Kashmiri dry chilli, fennel seeds, and jaggery until they form a thick mixture. Add agar agar, refrigerate, and then blend to obtain a gel-like texture.

Plating:

1. On a desired plate, pipe small dots of kasundi mustard, mint chutney gel, and sweet chutney gel.

2. Pour the curd foam into the centre of the plate.

3. Place the crisp kale on the foam.

4. Dust the dish with roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and red chilli powder.

5. Garnish the plate with mint sprigs, edible flowers, pomegranate seeds, and microgreens.

Enjoy your homemade Crispy Kale Chaat!



