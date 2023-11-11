Wrapped in love! 8 Diwali hamper options to make this festival extra special 

Are you looking for bite-sized delights to make Diwali this year extra special and sweet? We lay out six food hampers and gourmet box sets from across the country, available online, laden with love and warmth that you can exchange on the festival of lights. After all, festive happiness only grows when you share it.

Cheese & choc!



When it’s Diwali, you pick chocolates on the go and these bite-sized sweet treats by Ether Atelier Chocolates check all the boxes. Themed Flames of the Forest, the highlight of this newly launched Diwali gift set by the artisanal chocolate brand is that it pays an ode to the fifteen species of indigenous Indian wilderness and flora. Try the Petit Hamper Box that features varied flavours and comes with customisable options. INR 2,250. Available online.

Buttery barks



Drawing culinary inspiration from Lucknow’s beloved Karak Sohan Halwa, one of the hottest-selling products by Bombay Sweet Shop, the Choco Butterscotch Barks Gift Box are a tasteful choice for festive gifting. The butterscotch brittle topped with crunchy almond and sea salt makes for one of the tastiest sweets to munch on this festive season. INR 1,100. Available online.

Assorted allure



Suppose you are planning to ditch the tried-and-tested festive hampers that only feature either sweet or savoury items. In that case, this delightful assortment of healthy trail mixes and crunchy nuts packed with a super adorable greetings card by Paper Boat will certainly make an ideal choice. Trust us, this is the gift everyone wants! INR 1,700. Available online.

Traditional treats



If you are someone who loves traditional snacks, sweets and savouries, India Sweet House is one to surely check out. Choose from their luxurious sweet hampers like Praval which includes delicacies like assorted Mysore pak, special south mixture, dal moth mixture, pheni, masala dehbra, masala cashew and more. INR 3,500. Available online.

Festive feels



This quintessential assortment of traditional and contemporary creations from Haldirams called the Festive Delight Combo, is one of the options to keep in mind while gifting this Diwali. It includes sweets like Cranberry Delight, Kiwi Delight and Blueberry Delight along with dry fruits such as Masala Almond and Smoked Cashew. INR 1,415. Available online.

Cocoa cravings



The Royal Box by Royce Chocolate India is a perfect choice for gifting this Diwali season. Each box has an assortment of 30 pieces of their most sought-after confections like Nutty Bar Chocolate, Chocolate Wafers, Coffee Chocolate and Aroma Chocolate among others. INR 2,695. Available online.

Chocolate cheer



If you are looking forward to gifting someone a Diwali present, SMOOR has some options that might catch your eye. One of those is the Assorted Box of Prosperity, which includes a 9-piece couverture chocolate box, SMOOR cookies, a Stir-It-Up hot chocolate stick and a manyan bar. You will also find a hazelnut spread, chocolate barks and beautiful diyas. Special occasions deserve special giftings. INR 3,600. Available online.

Guilt-free gourmet



While Diwali is the perfect time to indulge in sweets without counting calories, you don’t necessarily have to gorge on sugar-loaded delights. With Happiness Box by Yoga Bar, you can gift your loved one guilt-free treats ranging from nutritious snacks to organic chocolates and much more. You can even elevate your mid-day snacking game with the Daily Dose Mix hamper that comprises Nutty Fudge Brownie Dessert Bar and Chocolate Fudge Brownie Dessert Bar. INR 899. Available online.

