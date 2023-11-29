Bengaluru's iconic Malleshwaram eatery, New Krishna Bhavan, to shut its doors from Dec 6

If there is one city that honours its morning walk routines religiously, it has to be Bengaluru. Here, the locals take long strolls often enriched with conversations about the city and conclude those walks with hot and pipping breakfast. Sadly, one place that served this purpose right, New Krishna Bhavan in Malleshwaram, will shut its doors on December 6.

Established in 1944, NKB was one of the oldest eateries serving the city’s beloved open butter dose and green idlis and it was quite popular not just with the Malleshwaram residents but also otherwise. People from the south side of the city would travel to relish their offerings and make a day out of it. With the news of this eatery shutting down in less than a week, many have taken to X to pay tribute.

One user wrote, “A simple goodbye. But with profound thanks for the memories created during your stays..” while another shared, “Bengaluru's famous Iconic eatery New Krishna Bhavan in Malleswaram, popularly known as NKB is going to shut down. It started in 1954. As the curtains fall, thank you for being part of my hotel story. Farewell.”

Some even paid a visit to the place one last time and tweeted, “One last visit to this Bengaluru's famous iconic eatery New Krishna Bhavan in Malleshwara, before it goes down in history! #Bengaluru..”

Another tweet read, “Such a bummer that New Krishna Bhavan is closing down. So many wonderful memories of eating here, feel bad that I couldn't make it on this trip. Will definitely miss their buns, green idly, pooris, dosas, their meals to name a few.”

This is the second iconic eatery this month to shut down. Earlier in November, the announcement about Chennai’s celebrated Crowne Plaza Hotel hit the news and left many disheartened.

