Jeff’s celebrates Oktoberfest with some German delicacies and of course, beer!

The city si currently buzzing with Oktoberfests as hotels and restaurants are trying to bring Bavarian culture closer to Bengalureans. We decided to check out Oktoberfest at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore and started off the evening with a couple of beers; Geist Wheat and a Budweiser and paired them with Bacon-Wrapped Beer Brat Bites. The tender bratwurst sausages were simmered in beer, wrapped in smoky bacon and baked to crispy perfection.

Also read: World Coffee Conference & Expo 2023 comes to Asia for first time ever, to be held in Bengaluru

We followed it up with Spicy Tuna & Cheese Bagels and German Frikadellen (Medallions). The spicy tuna along with the melted cheese, tucked between the perfectly toasted bagels was a treat. These were so good that we were left craving for more. The savoury medallions, made using minced meat and seasoned with traditional German spices, was a perfect combination of juiciness and crispiness.

German Frikadellen

Next up, we tried the Sauerkraut Jalapeno Poppers and Vegetarian Mushroom Bitterballen. The fusion of sauerkraut and jalapeno was on point. The tangy sauerkraut when mixed with the spicy jalapeno and encased in a crispy shell, gave us a delicious balance of flavours. The latter was a twist on the classic Dutch Bitterballen. The yummy bites featured a flavourful blend of mushrooms enclosed in a crispy shell.

Spicy Tuna & Cheese Bagels

Our evening came to a close with a Kartoffel Puffer. The crispy potato pancakes, made from grated potatoes and a mix of seasonings, were fried till golden and were an absolute treat!

Also read: This Awadhi cuisine festival is sure to transport you back to the streets of Lucknow

INR 1,999 onwards for two hours. On till October 3, 12 pm to 11 pm. At Old Airport Road. Prost!

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so