The revamped menu at Bombay Borough seems familiar, but only because it toys with the restaurant’s classics
Bombay Borough is not just any restaurant, with good food that you can order from... It is an experience that you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Foodies in Bengaluru are not oblivious to Bombay Borough — one of the most quaint places for an intimate brunch or even a charming place to start your weekend, an evening with your crowd. A change in the Borough’s menu has only added to its charm. Everything new on the menu is the chef’s reinterpretation of classic recipes, most that the restaurant has come to be known for.
Bite-sized starters to be shared with your group, start with the Avocado & Anaar Pakwaan Crisp, the perfect example of the desifusion food on the menu is this amazing combination of Dal Pakwaan with Avocado, a unique twist to the avocado toast. Move over masala papad! If you are a chat lover, you must also try the Froyo Papdi Chaat with the right combination of sweet and tangy flavours — it is the perfect plate of irresistible chaat flavours.
Known for its unique Pauwa cocktails that mimic the Goan pauwa, Go Goa Gone and the Jamun Bazar give you the feel of countryside flavours in sophisticated and elite cocktails. These drinks make for a great ice-breaker and even help keep an interesting conversation going. The Tawa Prawn Amritsari is a good side dish to pair with these quenchers.
Butter Chicken Biryani, Konkani Fish Curry or the Sundried Tomato & Paneer Kofta, veg options or non-veg, every Indian classic dish is served to you with a slight contemporary twist to the classics keep you asking for more!
To end such an amazing meal, we went with a Creamy Kulfi and Rabdi on a bed of Almond Phirni with a hint of rose — The Amritsari Kulfa and also tried the Mishti Doi and the Bengali Roshogulla with Gujarati Aamras — a dessert truly made for royals.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Wood Street, Richmond Road.
