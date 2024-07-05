If you take your fried chicken seriously, Popeyes is a must visit

We have a number of fried chicken restaurants in Bengaluru, which are pure havens for meat lovers. One such chain of restaurants that comes up while talking about fried chicken is Popeyes — an American multinational chain of fried chicken restaurants headquartered in Miami. Americans do take their chicken seriously, so, we recently paid a visit to their outlet in Phoenix Mall Of Asia, we checked out their offerings.
We started off with the Bold Chicken Sandwich and the Classic Chicken Sandwich. The former had a juicy chicken fillet, pickled cucumbers and spicy mayo served on a butter toasted brioche bun. The latter, on the other hand, had the same fillings, but instead of the spicy mayo, this one was spread with a creamy mayo. These crunchy and delightful burgers were perfect to start with.
Next up, we sampled two of their chicken wing variants — the Sweet Chilli Chicken Wings, which were equally juicy and crunchy and served with a sweet chilli seasoning; and the Popeyes Signature Chicken, which was marinated in cajun seasoning and had the perfect crunch. But if we had to pick one, we would probably go with the sweet chilli flavoured one.
We finally ended our meal with Cajun Chicken Tenders and Cajun Chicken Popcorn, but the chicken tenders were the clear winners as the chicken popcorn lacked flavour.
Meal for two: INR 450 onwards. Across outlets.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so