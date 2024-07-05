If you take your fried chicken seriously, Popeyes is a must visit

Next up, we sampled two of their chicken wing variants — the Sweet Chilli Chicken Wings, which were equally juicy and crunchy and served with a sweet chilli seasoning; and the Popeyes Signature Chicken, which was marinated in cajun seasoning and had the perfect crunch. But if we had to pick one, we would probably go with the sweet chilli flavoured one.

We finally ended our meal with Cajun Chicken Tenders and Cajun Chicken Popcorn, but the chicken tenders were the clear winners as the chicken popcorn lacked flavour.

Meal for two: INR 450 onwards. Across outlets.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so