Dilli tadka in namma uru!

In frame: Mutton Shammi Kebab
Skip the overpriced airfare and lengthy security lines to Delhi as your trip to the city if you’re craving its delicious food can happen right here at Bengaluru’s swanky rooftop restaurant at The Leela Bhartiya City — Falak.

Transporting us straight to the heart of Delhi’s legendary Chandni Chowk — all thanks to a drool-worthy pop-up called Riwaayat Ka Zaika — we were led by the emperor of kebabs himself, Masterchef Farman Ali of Karim’s Kitchen fame through a history lesson on a plate!

Chicken Curry
The journey began with meltin-your-mouth Chicken Malai Tikka — succulent chicken marinated in creamy yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection. Its partner-in-crime, the Seekh Kebab Mutton, was a symphony of minced lamb infused with aromatic herbs, cooked on skewers and boasting a smoky depth.

Next up, the main course arrived like a royal procession. Mutton Korma — a masterpiece of tender lamb simmered in a rich tomato and onion gravy — stole the show. Each bite was a party of warm spices and melt-in-your-mouth meat. The Chicken Jahangiri, a fragrant chicken dish featuring nuts and dried fruit, offered a sweet and savoury counterpoint but the real showstopper was the Ghost Biryani Bahishti — a fragrant, layered rice dish studded with succulent pieces of lamb. This was a one-way ticket to flavourtown!

Seekh Kebab
No royal feast is complete without decadent desserts, of course and the Shahi Tukda — fried bread soaked in creamy condensed milk and topped with nuts and rabdi — was pure indulgence. The Kheer Benazir, a creamy rice pudding infused with fragrant rose water and pistachios, was also the perfect sweet ending to a truly unforgettable meal. Head to this pop-up for a meal you won’t forget, anytime soon!

INR 3,499 onwards/per person. On till June 30. At Falak,Tirumanahalli.

The Leela Bhartiya City
Riwaayat Ka Zaika
Karim’s Kitchen

