Dilli tadka in namma uru!

Skip the overpriced airfare and lengthy security lines to Delhi as your trip to the city if you’re craving its delicious food can happen right here at Bengaluru’s swanky rooftop restaurant at The Leela Bhartiya City — Falak.

Transporting us straight to the heart of Delhi’s legendary Chandni Chowk — all thanks to a drool-worthy pop-up called Riwaayat Ka Zaika — we were led by the emperor of kebabs himself, Masterchef Farman Ali of Karim’s Kitchen fame through a history lesson on a plate!