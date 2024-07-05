This Sunday brunch experience by the Marriott properties in Bengaluru are a must visit for the options they offer

Sunday brunches have now become a common phenomenon in the city. Countless number of restaurants and hotels are doing it, making it the status quo. We were particularly excited for this Sunday brunch — Sunday Brunch Odyssey, where chefs from the Marriott properties in Bengaluru (Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center; The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore; JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru; and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa) came together to curate a menu that has no boundaries. We were at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center last week for the first of the brunches that travels to The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore this week; and we were absolutely in awe!
We began our brunch with an Aloo Tikki Chaat. Reminiscent of the streets of Delhi, this dish was a burst of flavours in every bite. The softness of the potato along with the crunchiness of the papdi, mixed with the yumminess of curd and sweet chutney was mind-blowing. Therefore, it was not a surprise that we licked the plate clean.
Moving on to the starters, we picked Tandoori Paneer Tikka and Bharwan Aloo. Smoked to perfection, the paneer tikka was an absolute delight too and the succulent pieces got us feeling weak in the knees. The Bharwan Aloo — a north Indian starter — potato cases stuffed with paneer and spices was perfect for the monsoons and so, we couldn’t have asked for a better time to indulge in this snack.
The main course was packed with options — it took some time for us to decide what we wanted to have. We kept it simple by choosing to go with the Thalassery Chicken Biryani and Black Mutton Curry. The biryani, sprinkled with fried onions and cashews was not much to write home about. We would have absolutely loved it if there would have been a bit more flavour in the dish but the succulent chicken pieces did make up for it, a bit. The mutton curry, a delicacy from Maharashtra, was en pointe with its flavours. The use of curd in the dish added that extra bit of flavour and texture to the dish, cooked to perfection.
As we moved towards the dessert section, we noticed that they were more photogenic than being edible. Nonetheless, we tried the Broken Orange Meringue Pie and Strawberry and the Earl Grey and Lavender Verrine. Neither too sweet nor lacking sweetness, these two desserts were perfect to end the meal on the right note. The next brunch takes place at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore on July 7 and will feature a similar menu.
INR 3,999 onwards. July 7, 12:30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so