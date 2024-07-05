Bengaluru

This Sunday brunch experience by the Marriott properties in Bengaluru are a must visit for the options they offer

We were particularly excited for this Sunday brunch — Sunday Brunch Odyssey, where chefs from the Marriott properties in Bengaluru came together to curate a menu that has no boundaries
In frame: chef Rungtiwa Sorlae
In frame: chef Rungtiwa Sorlae

Sunday brunches have now become a common phenomenon in the city. Countless number of restaurants and hotels are doing it, making it the status quo. We were particularly excited for this Sunday brunch — Sunday Brunch Odyssey, where chefs from the Marriott properties in Bengaluru (Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center; The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore; JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru; and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa) came together to curate a menu that has no boundaries. We were at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center last week for the first of the brunches that travels to The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore this week; and we were absolutely in awe!

In frame: chef Rungtiwa Sorlae
This brand new restaurant in Bengaluru is serving a new menu of South Indian snacky faves
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Tandoori Paneer Tikka

We began our brunch with an Aloo Tikki Chaat. Reminiscent of the streets of Delhi, this dish was a burst of flavours in every bite. The softness of the potato along with the crunchiness of the papdi, mixed with the yumminess of curd and sweet chutney was mind-blowing. Therefore, it was not a surprise that we licked the plate clean.

Moving on to the starters, we picked Tandoori Paneer Tikka and Bharwan Aloo. Smoked to perfection, the paneer tikka was an absolute delight too and the succulent pieces got us feeling weak in the knees. The Bharwan Aloo — a north Indian starter — potato cases stuffed with paneer and spices was perfect for the monsoons and so, we couldn’t have asked for a better time to indulge in this snack.

Khoya E Awadh
Khoya E Awadh

The main course was packed with options — it took some time for us to decide what we wanted to have. We kept it simple by choosing to go with the Thalassery Chicken Biryani and Black Mutton Curry. The biryani, sprinkled with fried onions and cashews was not much to write home about. We would have absolutely loved it if there would have been a bit more flavour in the dish but the succulent chicken pieces did make up for it, a bit. The mutton curry, a delicacy from Maharashtra, was en pointe with its flavours. The use of curd in the dish added that extra bit of flavour and texture to the dish, cooked to perfection.

In frame: chef Rungtiwa Sorlae
This pop-up in Bengaluru promises to introduce you to eclectic treats from the ‘happiest place in the world’

As we moved towards the dessert section, we noticed that they were more photogenic than being edible. Nonetheless, we tried the Broken Orange Meringue Pie and Strawberry and the Earl Grey and Lavender Verrine. Neither too sweet nor lacking sweetness, these two desserts were perfect to end the meal on the right note. The next brunch takes place at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore on July 7 and will feature a similar menu.

INR 3,999 onwards. July 7, 12:30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so

Sunday Brunch
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Thalassery Chicken Biryani

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com