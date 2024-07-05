This Sunday brunch experience by the Marriott properties in Bengaluru are a must visit for the options they offer

We began our brunch with an Aloo Tikki Chaat. Reminiscent of the streets of Delhi, this dish was a burst of flavours in every bite. The softness of the potato along with the crunchiness of the papdi, mixed with the yumminess of curd and sweet chutney was mind-blowing. Therefore, it was not a surprise that we licked the plate clean.

Moving on to the starters, we picked Tandoori Paneer Tikka and Bharwan Aloo. Smoked to perfection, the paneer tikka was an absolute delight too and the succulent pieces got us feeling weak in the knees. The Bharwan Aloo — a north Indian starter — potato cases stuffed with paneer and spices was perfect for the monsoons and so, we couldn’t have asked for a better time to indulge in this snack.