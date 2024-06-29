Bengaluru

This pop-up in Bengaluru promises to introduce you to eclectic treats from the ‘happiest place in the world’

We tried delicacies such as Jashu Maru, Water Chestnut & Cheese Dumplings, Smoked Bamboo Shoot & Vegetable Sauce and Himalayan Goji Berries & Sea Buckthorn Mousse, among others
In frame: Jashu Maru
Forget fancy mountain climbing — our latest high-altitude adventure was at a culinary pop-up of Bhutanese cuisine curated by chef Michael Swamy. Showcasing the unique flavours of Bhutan in a delightful buffet setting, offering a taste of this enigmatic mountain kingdom, we kicked things off with Ema Datshi soup — a cheesy spinach hug that warmed our souls.

Then came the Honey Chilli Cauliflower — none of your greasy takeout stuff, this! Crispy, light florets with a sweet and spicy punch that had our tastebuds doing a happy dance

Water Chestnut & Cheese Dumplings
Next up, the Bhutanese Honey Chilli Glazed Chicken Wings — like a party in our mouths with sweet, spicy and savoury flavours — the chicken was juicy and perfect, and the glaze? Sticky, sweet and the ultimate weapon against leftover Chapale — a flatbread similar to roti that we believe should be called the ultimate ‘lap master.’

Smoked Bamboo Shoot & Vegetable Sauce
For the main course, we ascended to noodle nirvana with Bak Thuk. Imagine thick, slurpy noodles in a rich, meaty broth with surprise appearances by mushrooms and chillies. Each mouthful was a flavour explosion! Jasha Maru, a dish featuring red rice simmered in meat broth, was our next revelation. The rice, imbued with a deep, savoury flavour, was a textural playground, offering both fluffy and slightly chewy bites. Tingmo, the steamed Bhutanese buns (much like its Tibetan relative), acted as the perfect partners to this hearty dish, soaking up all the delicious broth, perfectly, to our utmost satisfaction.

Himalayan Goji Berries & Sea Buckthorn Mousse
A sweet ending was now a must and the Sea Buckthorn Mousse didn’t disappoint. This vibrant orange mousse, crafted from an exotic Himalayan berry, was a sweet-tart explosion — the perfect finale to a truly regal feast.

Meal for two: INR 3,600 onwards. On till July 2. At La Utsav Hall, Grand Mercure By Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road.

