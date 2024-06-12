Experience a gourmet coastal menu at this Bengaluru restaurant

As we entered the restaurant, the pristine white interiors greeted and enveloped us into a sense of serenity. The ambience of this picturesque eatery was an ideal break from the gloomy weather outside.
Dim lights, red and black accents on the walls, wooden furniture and tropical plants added to the versatility of the place making it a perfect spot for a family brunch, fraternising with friends or even a first date.
We were at Smoke House Deli, Lavelle Road on a Saturday afternoon to taste their newly crafted Seafood Menu, exclusively available for a month. The menu had an assortment of seafood from mackerel to prawns, with octopus and scallops thrown in, perfect for those with a penchant for culinary experimentation.
We started of with the Dragon Roll, a bite of succulent prawns wrapped in seasoned sushi rice, served with soy sauce. What elevated the taste and texture of the dish were diced mangoes and a strong drizzle of black garlic mayo.
The menu also offered fried delights — Crab Meat Aracinis in a pool of cacio-epepe sauce, garnished with roe and Battered Fried Mackerel served with a gribiche sauce.
The Yellow Fin Tuna Salad dressed in a citrus vinaigrette, also was a great addition to what we were already being served. After devouring a spread of delicate and vibrant flavours, we eagerly anticipated savouring the highlights of the menu — Slow Cooked Octopus and Grilled Scallops.
The octopus was cooked to perfection eliminating its chewiness, served with a fresh cilantro chilli dressing, on a bed of red wine braised red cabbage.
The savoury octopus complimented the subtle sweetness of the red cabbage, offering a gourmet experience with every bite. The freshness of the grilled scallops soaked in an orange reduction was, however, the highlight of this summer menu.
The final addition to the spread was a sea bass toast-poached on freshly baked sourdough, crowned with crispy anchovies. Each menu item presented a fresh taste of the sea, appealing to those who enjoy subtly seasoned dishes without overwhelming spices.
The refreshing mocktails — More Melon, Cucumber Fizz and Three Two Tango (a blend of tangerines and peach syrup) had us hooked and paired perfectly with each element in the meal.
A delightful end to the meal was the array of mango desserts — a newly curated summer selection featuring Mango Mousse, Mango Panna Cotta and a unique Mango and Basil Choux Pastry filled with sago and topped with cream.
The favourite dessert at the table was the Mango Mousse, striking a perfect balance of creamy richness and airy lightness, effortlessly melting on the tongue, ending this meal on a happy note.
Meal for two: INR 1,800. At Lavelle Road & Indiranagar.
Written by Sromona Mondal
