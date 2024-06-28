This seasonal menu at Dhaba Estd 1986 promises the familiar flavours from highway eateries between Delhi and Amritsar

While Dhaba Estd 1986, offers a wide variety of North Indian cuisine, the winter menu was an array of delicious appetisers, from mains to desserts. A good long while later, we indulged ourselves in the warm ambience and were very much fascinated by the steel plates and tumblers that were brought to us as we delved into the starters: Navrattan Kebabs and Vermicelli Jhinga. The former was shallow fried vegetable kebabs with nuts, served with aam papad chutney and the latter, their signature dish, was crispy fried, vermicelli wrapped prawns. Mild in flavour, they did the magic of getting us ready for the main course. Though not part of the winter menu, we were served Rangeela, a refreshing mocktail with kaffir lime and passion fruit; and Aam Litchi Panna, a classic dhaba-style refreshing raw mango and litchi drink. As we prepped for our main course, we sat sipping on the drinks, enjoying the music playing in the backdrop.