Five places in Bengaluru where you can go on a food festival hop

Pop-ups all over the city bring to you an array of known and unknown flavours. From an Asian night market and a street food festival to lesser-explored flavours of Assam and Uttarakhand, the options are endless. And the cherry on top, Mysuru's Sapa Bakey is in town for a collaboration where it offers crafted ice cream sandwiches to beat the heat.
The newly opened restaurant, Jugni, launches a limited summer menu inspired by the summers of Uttarakhand. Restaurateur Farheen Quadri crafts this menu with dishes like Jhakiya ka Raita, Bhaddu ka Chicken, Bhaang ki Chutney accompanied by Mundwa ki Roti while for beverages, he has opted to incorporate the local drink buransh into a sangria. Meal for two: ₹21,600 onwards. On till 30 June. At Koramangala. +919036481275.
Despite the roars of thunder and pouring rain all over the city, ice cream is always a constant. Sapa X Ulo's Choux-Down is a fresh take on ice cream sandwiches with unique combinations on their menu. Spice meets sweetness, crunchy nuts are complemented with chewiness and the star fruit of the season has made its way into an array of ice cream sandwiches. Enjoy The Elderly Aam-igo, Berry Berry Brekkie, Choco-Lit Heatwave and Tonkastic & Nutty at this pop-up. ₹320 onwards. May 26. At Indiranagar.+919019697311.
Experience the food of the Seven Jewels of the East at this ongoing food festival at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLink. Celebrate the flavours of each state with dishes like Baanhgajor Lagot Kukura (chicken and bamboo curry), Mui Borok (Tripura bamboo shoot curry), Tangkhul Style Chili Pork, Nga-Thongba (spicy fish curry), Gyapa Khazi (Tripura style fried rice), Doh-Neiiong (pork curry), Maroi Thongba and Zan (beans and millet curry) from Arunachal Pradesh. ₹1,999 onwards. On till May 27, 12.30 pm-3.30 pm. At Ministry of Food, Challaghatta. +917353759820.
From Kathi Rolls off the vibrant streets of Kolkata to fihay Mumbai's Vada Pav, New Delhi's savoury Chhole Kulche to Andhra's spicy Gunpowder Idlis, the Street Food Festival at Raj Pavillion at ITC Windsor brings to town flavours from all over the country. A haven for all street food connoisseurs, this food fair explores the flavours of the treasured recipes of India's street food heritage. The sweetness of the Mughlai Kulfi Falooda or the Baked Ras Gulab, poses as a break from the spicy chaat at the live counter and the Meetha Pan adds to a sweet finale. ₹1,499 onwards. On till May 31, 12.30 pm-3.30pm & 7 pm-11.30 pm. At Race Course Road. +919740984098.
The Fatty Bao's second edition of the Tuk Tuk Night Noodle Market is back in town. Grab a delicious Asian bite and sip on some refreshing cocktails as you make your way through the market to treat yourself to a relaxing foot massage, pick up a souvenir from the jewellery stall or immerse yourself in captivating tarot reading to uncover glimpses of the future. From their soft baos to lighter options like a bowl of kung fu noodles, the market has it all with a side of live music, a watercolour workshop and a spicy ramen challenge for the spice fiends. ₹2,500. May 24, 7 pm to 12 am. At Lavelle Road. +919901764711.