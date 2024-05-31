Experience authentic flavours of Rajasthan at this ongoing food festival in Bengaluru

An Indian cuisine that a lot of people love to experience and relish is the Rajasthani cuisine. The use of ingredients like besan, asafoetida, fenugreek, pudina, chaat masala and garam masala, ghee, nuts, yoghurt and raisins, make it loved by all.

We would certainly not miss the opportunity of indulging in some Rajasthani delicacies, so when we heard that Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall was hosting a Rajathani food festival, we were not going to miss it. The food festival, Spice Trails of the Thar, was curated by chef Dharmesh Udhawat and executive chef Bishan Singh Negi.