This new cocktail bar in Bengaluru crafts drinks and delicacies with care and creativity

In every nook and corner of the city, you would find a restaurant with chic interiors and menu boasting bar snacks that pair perfectly with the cosmopolitan.

These are hotspots for unwinding in the evening and discussing the affairs of the day. The latest edition to this list is Soka, a cocktail and snacks bar located in Indiranagar.

While strolling the street, you almost miss this space as it hides behind big planters. Little did we know that this is what builds curiosity when you do locate it.

You push the doors open and you are instantly impressed by its quaint, art-forward interiors. On one side you have a diya-laden wall and by the bar, you spot ten moving sculptures in abstract patterns.

Bringing the room together is a four-foot cocoon lamp that exudes warmth and breaks the ice for conversations. The space perfectly encapsulates the nostalgic feel of old Bengalurean bars that once espoused the city’s jazz scene. Even the menu reimagines local flavours.