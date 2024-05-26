This new cocktail bar in Bengaluru crafts drinks and delicacies with care and creativity

In every nook and corner of the city, you would find a restaurant with chic interiors and menu boasting bar snacks that pair perfectly with the cosmopolitan.
These are hotspots for unwinding in the evening and discussing the affairs of the day. The latest edition to this list is Soka, a cocktail and snacks bar located in Indiranagar.
While strolling the street, you almost miss this space as it hides behind big planters. Little did we know that this is what builds curiosity when you do locate it.
You push the doors open and you are instantly impressed by its quaint, art-forward interiors. On one side you have a diya-laden wall and by the bar, you spot ten moving sculptures in abstract patterns.
Bringing the room together is a four-foot cocoon lamp that exudes warmth and breaks the ice for conversations. The space perfectly encapsulates the nostalgic feel of old Bengalurean bars that once espoused the city’s jazz scene. Even the menu reimagines local flavours.
As for us, our culinary journey was a short and quick one which started with an Edamame and Fenugreek Tart. Served with Teekhi + Meethi Chutney, this is a bar snack that can pair perfectly with any cocktail on the menu. We nibbled on it with I Blame Jasmine, a ginbased cocktail made with Aperol and carbonated jasmine cordial.
For those who enjoy leisurely evenings with cocktails that boast a balanced flavour profile, this one might be a good pick. The winners, however, were the Mysore High and the Ladykutty.
While the former was infused with Mysore banana oleo saccharum and coffee liqueur, the latter was made using clear pineapple and coconut soda. Other than the fact these drinks featured distinctive ingredients, ones that you would not dream of finding in cocktails, it was the names and their presentations that have turned us into loyal patrons.
While sipping on these cocktails, we picked two dishes from the nanoplates section to conclude our evening. First, we tried the Chicken Gyoza served with coconut cream. Soft, chewy and juicy, this one was a flavoursome serve. Either that or everything just tastes better when coconut is involved.
Last, we sampled Spicy Smoked Kulchas. We have tried multiple contemporary kulcha combinations in the city. While they taste good, they somehow don’t remind you of their origin state — Punjab.
This dish, however, came close. Dip it in artichoke and jackfruit pickle and you will understand exactly what we are saying.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.
