Spooks and sweets

While the Farmlore event will be organised from October 31 to November 3, many in the city have already begun the Halloween festivities, Sharon D’souza, an artist recently hosted a pottery and clay modelling workshop. “For Halloween, we decided to host a themed event.

Since Halloween and Deepavali are happening on the same day, we wanted to combine both festivals into something artistic. We incorporated diya making and created ‘blanket ghosts’ from air-dry clay. We had participants from different age groups – children as young as five, all the way to adults – some came in groups, while others joined solo and made friends along the way,” shares D’souza.