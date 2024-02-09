Trade flowers, chocolates and balloons for these 15 over-the-top Valentine's experiences in Bengaluru

Hotels and restaurants in the city are hosting candlelight dinners in private cabanas under star-spangled skies alongside couple’s spa packages and we think it is exactly what you need to spoil your other half this Valentine’s Day…

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

Looking for something exciting to go alongside your romantic dinner date plan? The coastal cuisine restaurant Neer’s Valentine’s Day offering comes with a whimsical caricature set-up and also live music performances. The menu includes Beetroot Pepper Sorbet, Kothu Paratha Kari Cutlet, Coconut Stew and Jasmine Payasam. Meal for two: ₹8,000 onwards. On Outer Ring Road.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

A fine dining experience, hands down, is possibly one of the best ways to celebrate VDay. You can relish culinary excellence crafted by chef Matteo Arvonio at Alba starting from ₹3,500. You can also check out the romantic private dinner setup at the JW Lawns and Spice Terrace priced at ₹50,000 and ₹30,000 plus taxes respectively. Additionally, unwind with your beau at Spa by JW. ₹7,500 onwards. On Vittal Mallya Road.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore

Treat your beau to a candlelight dinner at one of the city’s most sought-after rooftop destinations, Spot 360. As you relish the VDay special five-course drinks and mocktails menu, under the pretty sky of the city, create memories with your other half that last a lifetime. Meal for two: ₹5,000 onwards. On Sarjapur Main Road.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

The five-star property is certainly taking the Valentine’s celebrations up a notch this year by recreating the 8-course menu served on the first-class passenger deck of the Titanic. As you escape into the world of luxury, sample delicacies like Hazelnut Crumble Soup, the Vegetable Ragout, Spring Lamb Chop with Baked Potato and Grilled Salmon with Green Pea and Truffle Puree. Meal for two with cabana: ₹10,000 onwards. On Intermediate Ring Road.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Spend the evening at Jeff’s Lawn and Alfresco, serving a special buffet dinner priced at ₹4,000 plus taxes. Add some more romantic charm with a Valentine-themed cake which you two can relish with a live band playing in the backdrop. While the buffet comes packed with multiple delicacies, if you are looking for an intimate experience with a set five-course menu in a gazebo, opt for the seated dinner at Tiger Trail starting at ₹15,000. On HAL Old Airport Road.

ITC Gardenia, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bengaluru

This property is offering private cabanas on their lawns around Lotus Pavilion. Accompanied by melodious strains of music, indulge in a chef-curated menu for the two of you with a bottle of bubbly. You can also opt for a buffet dinner under the lush vertical gardens of Cubbon Pavilion. Special gourmet creations whipped up by their chefs will be paired with premium cocktails and wine, as the saxophone keeps you enchanted. ₹14,999 onwards. On Residency Road.

The Oberoi, Bengaluru

If you want a romantic dinner by this hotel’s spectacular gardens and poolside, surrounded by lofty, lantern-hung trees and under the starry night sky, you can opt for a specially curated four-course menu to be served at candle-lit tables starting from ₹35,000. In case you would prefer a buffet dinner, you can also choose to have dinner at Lapis, patio and deck. ₹2,750 onwards per person. On MG Road.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

If exploring new cuisine is your love language, then delving into the intriguing taste profiles of Persian delicacies or the classic appeal of Continental dishes at this property restaurant, such as The Persian Terrace or High Ultra Lounge, is what you should be doing on VDay. Highlights of the menus include Gheimeh Bademjan, Horizon Signature Sashimi Platter, Chilean Sea Bass with Citrus Shiso Butter, 24-hour braised Lamb Shank, Raspberry Raptures and Lady Love Crepes. ₹3,700 onwards. If you are looking for something other than Valentine-themed dine-ins, you might also want to check out their special Sake Dinner at ₹4,500 on February 10, 7 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.

Also Read: These seven restaurants in Bengaluru are redefining plant-based dining

The Den Bengaluru

The restaurants of the hotel — Creek, Layla and The Nest — are all set to welcome VDay with meticulously crafted chef-curated menus and spaces filled with mesmerising warm lighting, Valentine’s themed table arrangements and a special live band performance celebrating the spirit of love and romance. ₹2,499 onwards. At Whitefield.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

The Bengaluru Brasserie is all set to offer an extensive four-course meal on VDay. Do not miss trying out appetisers such as Kimchi Stuffed Crispy Mushrooms, Peri Peri Tandoori Chicken Drums, Beetroot Lavash with sundried Tomato Pesto or Valentine Chocolate Strawberry Bites. After a refreshing interlude of Pomegranate and Rose Sorbet, indulge in exquisite main courses, featuring Asparagus Risotto with Parmesan Crisps and Grilled Fish steak infused with Fennel and Orange Glaze. End your meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Belgian Chocolate Truffles and Strawberry Mascarpone Delight. ₹6,999 onwards. On MG Road.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Lush, the all-day dining restaurant, is hosting a Valentine-themed buffet dinner with an exquisite menu crafted by chef G Soma Sundaram starting from ₹2,500. For an upscale dining experience, you can even inquire about the private cabana and the poolside dinner under the stars, priced at `10,000 and `30,000 onwards, respectively. Beyond the VDay celebrations, chef Netram Gurjar is helming a special Rajasthani Food Festival where you can relish everything from Mogar Ki Kachori, Mangodi Ke Kebabs to Dal Baati Churma. ₹2,200 onwards. On till February 11. On Race Course Road.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Dine under the stars at BG’s Poolside Bar & Grill accompanied by tantalising drinks such as Old Fashioned Love or balanced drinks such as Between the Sheets. You can also opt to dine at Momo Lounge, which is excited to unveil a week-long celebration with exquisite drinks this Valentine’s week. ₹10,000 onwards. On Outer Ring Road.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

This property has a plethora of options for you to choose from. You can settle for a sumptuous breakfast buffet or romantic dinner at restaurant Terra or in bed, or guided nature walks, moonlight yoga or a trek to Nandi Hills. Plus, there is a curated giveaway for every spa booked and every room will have a Valentine’s Day special amenity in the room. ₹19,000 onwards. At Nandi Hills.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

The hotel’s Italian fine dining Alto Vino will be presenting a set menu featuring treats such as Roasted Duck, Pork Belly and Cottage Cheese Steak for VDay. You can pair the food and the best of wines with the choice of a private cabana on the lush green lawns of the restaurant. ₹6,500. Other than this, the all-day dining MCafe is also hosting a delightful Rajasthani lunch and dinner. ₹1,300 onwards. On till February 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

At Plunge, you can craft memories that last a lifetime with an intimate dinner by the poolside in cabanas starting at ₹30,000 this Valentine’s Day. As the crisp Bengaluru breeze embraces you and your special someone, you can relish a range of delicacies from varied cuisines. Additionally, you will also get a handcrafted bouquet, a cake and a bottle of sparkling wine. You and your partner can even look at unwinding options at Shine Spa where you can opt for a 60-90 minute massage starting from ₹12,000. At Whitefield.

Also Read: Four fun food events and places to add to your weekend plans

Mail:indulge@newindianexpress.com

X:@indulgexpress