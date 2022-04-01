Zorawar Kalra’s Louis Burger launches in Bengaluru

Burgers have always been popular in Bengaluru. While the iconic brands are still going strong in the city, new chains have entered the market with their innovative offerings. The latest among them is restaurateur Zorawar Kalra’s Louis Burger. The chain that has been making noise in Delhi and Mumbai, opens with a unique menu in Bengaluru.

It includes options such as Smash Buff Cheese Burger, Monster Cheese Burger and Vegan Gratitude Burger. The menu also has a section of sides like onion rings, chicken wings and fries. However, the highlights of the menu are their two Limited Edition burgers — Truffletake Burger and Louis Grand Royale which come with a coating of gold varq or gold leaf. We started our tasting with Fried Chicken Wings and Smoked BBQ Onion Rings. The paprika rubbed wings were crispy and the onion rings were quite flavourful. From the burgers, we first tried the KFC Korean Fried Chicken. The chicken was crunchy and the flavours of special animal sauce, coleslaw and Korean gochujang were all in harmony.

However it was the Truffletake Burger that won us over. The gold-leaf topped burger had a filling of shiitake and shimeji mushrooms, truffles, truffle mayo, English cheddar, parmesan, and truffle oil. The richness of these ingredients and the pronounced flavour of the sliced truffle and truffle oil made this burger delectable. While we enjoyed the burgers, we would have liked a side of chips and salad to make it a more balanced meal. With exclusive and unique options, Louis Burger aims to give burger lovers an unforgettable experience.

Rs 600 for two. Available online



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax