BurgerMan reopens in Bengaluru with unique options like pulled jackfruit and butter chicken burgers

Popular chain BurgerMan opens in a new avatar in Bengaluru. Located on 12th Main Indiranagar, the diner is bright and welcoming courtesy the canary yellow and black interiors. The open kitchen, the long table in the centre, filament bulbs, a Foosball table in the adjoining room, and the ornatmental hashtag #iamburgerman on the unfinished wall give the restaurant a young vibe. It was a Friday afternoon when we dropped by for a quick bite.

The menu offers a range of interesting burgers, small plates, shakes and desserts. From the small plates, we tried the German Currywurst. BurgerMan uses Madras curry powder to keep the flavour close to the authentic version of the dish. The fries here are replaced with a salad in line with the brand’s mission of offering a healthy balance. The Chicken Boom was the first burger we sampled. Served on a bed of melted cheese, this was truly indulgent as it is to be eaten by dipping the burger into the melted cheese with every bite. From the vegetarian options, we liked the Mushroom Cheese and Pulled Teriyaki Jackfruit. The former was delectable because of the combination of textures. The caramelised onions and mushrooms worked in harmony. The jackfruit burger is definitely deceptive. It’s as good as any meat-based burger, thanks to the versatility of jackfruit. The teriyaki sauce further enhanced its flavour.

A special note must be made of the buns used for the burgers. Although the recipe is a secret, BurgerMan uses whole wheat flour instead of maida for their soft, pillowy buns. After the meal, we tried their most popular dessert — the Iced Caramel Popcorn. A layer of melted toffee is topped with ice cream and a generous amount of caramelised popcorn. The dessert didn’t impress us but the burgers more than made up for this flaw. With a line-up of unique dishes and a wide variety of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian burgers, BurgerMan definitely warrants a visit.

Rs 600 for two. At Indiranagar

ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax