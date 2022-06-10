The Leela Palace explores holistic fine dining with its new Aujasya wellness programme

Ancient grains and hyper local ingredients don’t usually go hand in hand with global fine-dining menus. But The Leela Palace has rolled out their new Aujasya wellness programme, with a special menu that boasts wholesome and well-balanced dishes that combines the modern and the traditional. On a bright Saturday afternoon, we headed to Citrus, their all-day dining restaurant, to get a sneak peak into the wellness programme.



To get things going, we had one of their immunity-boosting cocktails. The drink we chose was a refreshing gin-based Golden Tonic, which had a turmeric honey syrup, lime juice and orange tincture. Next, we headed straight to the live appam station. Made with Himalayan pearl millet, the fluffy appams had a nutty taste that paired well with the Kerala style mappas. Another favourite was the Red Rice Kedgeree. Slow-cooked rice and root vegetables were braised in fresh coconut milk. The dish was comforting as well as yummy. The Teriyaki Salmon Bowl was another dish flying off the shelves. Served on a bed of brown rice, the teriyaki-glazed fish and avocado slices, the dish is protein packed.

Bitter Chocolate Orange Pave at Aujasya by The Leela

We chose to end the lunch with a Ragi Payasam. The fibre-rich dessert had delicate flavours of coconut, cardamom and dry fruits. The new menu offers international flavours for the conscious eaters without compromising on taste.

Rs 3,000++. At Kodihalli

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz