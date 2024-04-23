Celebrate the taste of the Middle East at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata

ITC hotels Kolkata are in a spree to treat the city gourmands with the best of the cuisines, and each, authentic and impeccable in taste. And this time, it's a Middle Eastern food fest at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal.

Patrons can indulge in a mindfully curated selection of dishes that showcase the rich and diverse culinary heritage of this vibrant region. The promotion will feature an impressive array of hot and cold dishes, skilfully crafted by their celebrated chefs to ensure an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience.

Highlights of the hot menu include the comforting Lentil Soup (a comforting blend of lentils and spices), the flavourful Dukkah Spiced Chicken (tender chicken coated in aromatic dukkah spices, roasting to golden perfection), Cauliflower in Tahina Sauce with its creamy goodness (crispy cauliflower florets drizzled with a creamy tahini sauce, a delightful symphony of textures), the aromatic Vermicelli Rice (fragrant rice intertwined with golden vermicelli, a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine) the traditional Manakish (the Middle Eastern pizza, topped with a choice of za'atar or cheese), a succulent Mix Grill Platter (an indulgent platter featuring a selection of grilled meats, showcasing the best of Middle Eastern barbecue), the ever-popular Shawarma Chicken (juicy chicken marinated in exotic spices, slowly roasted, and thinly sliced), and the tender Kofta Bin Laban (succulent kofta balls in a smooth, tangy yogurt sauce, a harmonious blend of flavours) to name a few.

Meanwhile, the cold dish selection offers a refreshing counterpoint with classics like the creamy Hummus (a creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon), the vibrant Beetroot Hummus (a colourful twist on the traditional hummus, with the sweet earthiness of beetroot), the smoky Baba Ganoush (smoky eggplant pureed with tahini and spices, a tantalising dip), the crisp Fattoush (a refreshing salad of mixed greens, crispy pita, and a zesty dressing), and the tangy Labneh (thick, creamy yoghurt cheese, a versatile staple in Middle Eastern cuisine).