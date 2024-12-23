Head over to this Kolkata diner for a soulful winter menu

Experience the brilliance of the Kolkata winter skyline and heartwarming food, all at Soul-The Sky Lounge. This rooftop lounge at Little Russel Street has been innovating with its menu and bringing newer dishes for its patrons regularly. And this time, making the most of the Kolkata winter’s they are back with an exquisitely curated and immensely delectable winter menu.
One should not miss out on the Roasted pumpkin creamy soup, which with its dairy-free nature makes it very alluring to all the health-conscious individuals out there. The Prawn Carbonara with its velvety texture and freshly sourced winter prawns is sure to win your heart. For vegetarians, there is the Veg Casserole with its flavourful choice of several vegetables. And when it comes to comfort food, one cannot leave out the nutrient-dense Mixed Pad Thai noodles.
To accompany the tasty dishes, the menu also has two drinks. The Italian Smooch mocktail gives a refreshing twist of lemon and brown sugar to the cola while the Green Velvet cocktail is a fusion of honeydew melon, green apple, lemon juice and pear liqueur.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+
Available till January 30, 2025