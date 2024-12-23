Head over to this Kolkata diner for a soulful winter menu

One should not miss out on the Roasted pumpkin creamy soup, which with its dairy-free nature makes it very alluring to all the health-conscious individuals out there. The Prawn Carbonara with its velvety texture and freshly sourced winter prawns is sure to win your heart. For vegetarians, there is the Veg Casserole with its flavourful choice of several vegetables. And when it comes to comfort food, one cannot leave out the nutrient-dense Mixed Pad Thai noodles.