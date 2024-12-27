Back in time: Hop on a sweet shop trail of North Kolkata with Indulge

Makhan Lal Das & Sons

The popular saying -the result of patience is sweet- would be discovered on one’s way to Makhan Lal Das & Sons. This busy shop is tucked away in the by-lanes of an even busier Nutun Bazaar and if the word ‘sandesh’ is synonymous then it is with Makhanlal… . What is bound to catch one’s attention are the plateful of colourful sandesh always on display, but also ones which fly off the plates even quickly.

Established in the year 1824, the variety and range varies from Chocolate Sandesh, Malai Chom Chom, hot Gulab Jamun, Chocolate Misthi, Chocolate Jolbhora and more. What makes the sweets delicious and flavourful is the use of fresh ingredients like desi ghee and nolen gur, during the winters. It is said to have been established by Moira (sweet maker) Ramchandra Das who came from the interiors of Bardhaman and set up shop inside the Pathuriaghata market. His hand-made sandesh became an instant hit among the people and the same processes have been retained for over six –generation of artisans who have recreated the delicious recipes of Das for almost two centuries.

Even with the advent of digitalism and modernity, what saved this heritage spot from being sucked into the wave is its originality. When one visits the shop today, one would inevitably be able to see the moiras meticulously working together to craft each batch of sandesh to perfection while the ready ones are sold off like hotcakes! Much of the process involves using hands for mixing, sizing and shaping along with the use of fresh ingredients. Every day new batches are made and sold making sure the end product is fresh and have a shelf-life for a few days at least.